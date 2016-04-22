Creedence Clearwater Revival get lullaby treatment

Creedence Clearwater Revival are the latest act to have their music reimagined as lullabies.

An album of 12 CCR tracks has been produced by Rockabye Baby – the firm behind previous lullaby renditions of songs by Metallica, Blink-182, Led Zeppelin, Bruce Springsteen, Pink Floyd and others.

Rockabye Baby says: “Rockabye Baby transforms rock favourites into beautiful instrumental lullabies.

“Guitars and drums are traded for xylophones and bells, and the volume is turned down from an eleven to a two. Tonight, the cradle will rock.”

Creedence Clearwater Revival lullaby tracklist