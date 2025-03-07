Watch Courtney Love cover Bob Dylan classic Like A Rolling Stone in London

By
published

Courtney Love performed Bob Dylan's Like A Rolling Stone this week at London’s Royal Geographical Society

Courtney Love
(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for National Portrait Gallery)

Courtney Love recently performed a cover of Bob Dylan's Like A Rolling Stone.

The rendition took place at an In Conversation event at London’s Royal Geographical Society on March 4, which was held in celebration of the release of Slow Train Coming: Bob Dylan’s Girl from the North Country and Broadway's Rebirth, a new book by actor/writer Todd Almond that documents the history of the musical Girl from the North Country.

Almond, who starred in the Dylan musical, casted Love as a lead role in the off-Broadway play Kansas City Choir Boy in 2015.

The jukebox musical, which premiered in 2017, features 28 songs by Bob Dylan including Make You Feel My Love, All Along The Watchtower, Girl From The North Country and Like A Rolling Stone.

Following the on-stage conversation, Love stands up and performs a cover of the latter tune, 60 years after the folk rock legend famously sang the song at the Royal Albert Hall next door.

During the performance, Love sometimes glances at a lyric sheet, as Almond provides backing vocals and another musician plays an acoustic guitar.

According to Rolling Stone, during the event Love also shut down long-persisting rumours of a Hole reunion, and announces that her memoire will be arriving at the end of 2025, via HarperCollins.

Last month, Love joined the Coverups, Bille Joe Armstrong's covers band, on stage to perform renditions of Cheap Trick’s He’s a Whore and Surrender, as well as Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers’ Even the Losers.

Watch the performance below:

Courtney Love & Todd Almond - Like a Rolling Stone (Bob Dylan Cover) 4th March 2025 - YouTube Courtney Love & Todd Almond - Like a Rolling Stone (Bob Dylan Cover) 4th March 2025 - YouTube
Watch On
Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music.

More about louder
Spiritbox press pic 2025

"I hate so many people!" Spiritbox give us a track-by-track guide to Tsunami Sea
Prog 158

Jethro Tull grace the cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now!
Spiritbox press pic 2025

"I hate so many people!" Spiritbox give us a track-by-track guide to Tsunami Sea
See more latest
Most Popular
Prog 158
Jethro Tull grace the cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now!
Portrait of Brian James of The Damned, at home, London, 1980.
The Damned founding guitarist Brian James dead at 70
Aaron Rossi at the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
Former Ministry and Prong drummer Aaron Rossi dead at 44
Linkin Park in 2024
Linkin Park are already teasing new music
Lady Gaga + Mayhem album cover
"It has some teeth!" Lady Gaga promises "electro grunge defiance" on her new album Mayhem, inspired by Nine Inch Nails, The Cure, Radiohead, David Bowie and Prince
Mark Kelly
Marillion keyboard player Mark Kelly and daughter Tallulah launch new podcast Prog & Progeny
Sevendials
New Killing Joke, Ministry, The Mission supergroup Sevendials share debut single Zodiac Morals, reveal forthcoming album A Crash Course In Catastrophe
Some of the artists playing this year&#039;s Glasto lineup
Glastonbury 2025 lineup confirmed: The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo, Biffy Clyro, Deftones, Weezer, Kneecap, Turnstile, The Prodigy and many more set for this year’s festival
Tobias Forge in 2024 and Ghost frontman Papa V Perpetua in 2025
“It made people feel uncomfortable. It made for a lot of misunderstandings and just made life hard”: Ghost’s Tobias Forge explains the struggles of being a masked, anonymous metal musician
Ronnie Platt of Kansas performs on stage at Pechanga Resort Casino on September 19, 2024 in Temecula, California.
Kansas singer Ronnie Platt in high spirits after successful surgery to treat thyroid cancer