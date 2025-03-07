Watch Courtney Love cover Bob Dylan classic Like A Rolling Stone in London

Courtney Love recently performed a cover of Bob Dylan's Like A Rolling Stone.

The rendition took place at an In Conversation event at London’s Royal Geographical Society on March 4, which was held in celebration of the release of Slow Train Coming: Bob Dylan’s Girl from the North Country and Broadway's Rebirth, a new book by actor/writer Todd Almond that documents the history of the musical Girl from the North Country.

Almond, who starred in the Dylan musical, casted Love as a lead role in the off-Broadway play Kansas City Choir Boy in 2015.

The jukebox musical, which premiered in 2017, features 28 songs by Bob Dylan including Make You Feel My Love, All Along The Watchtower, Girl From The North Country and Like A Rolling Stone.

Following the on-stage conversation, Love stands up and performs a cover of the latter tune, 60 years after the folk rock legend famously sang the song at the Royal Albert Hall next door.

During the performance, Love sometimes glances at a lyric sheet, as Almond provides backing vocals and another musician plays an acoustic guitar.

According to Rolling Stone, during the event Love also shut down long-persisting rumours of a Hole reunion, and announces that her memoire will be arriving at the end of 2025, via HarperCollins.

Last month, Love joined the Coverups, Bille Joe Armstrong's covers band, on stage to perform renditions of Cheap Trick’s He’s a Whore and Surrender, as well as Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers’ Even the Losers.

Watch the performance below: