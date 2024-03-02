Watch Courtney Love sing Hole classic Celebrity Skin with Green Day's covers band The Coverups at London's iconic 100 Club

Courtney Love teamed up with Green Day's covers band The Coverups for the second time in a week to perform Hole's Celebrity Skin at the 100 Club in London last night (March 1).

Having previously guested with The Coverups at their gig at The Garage on February 27, Love joined the band once more at the legendary Oxford Street basement venue to sing Hole's best-known song, plus David Bowie's Suffragette City, as well as reprising her participation on a cover of Cheap Trick's Surrender.

The band's Friday night gig also included covers of punk classics Teenage Kicks by The Undertones, Buzzcock's Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've), Neat Neat Neat by The Damned, and Ramones' I Wanna Be Sedated, a cover of Nirvana's Drain You, and classic songs by Tom Petty, Mott The Hoople, Pretenders and more.

Billie Joe Armstrong (The Coverups) performing "Celebrity Skin" with Courtney Love at The 100 Club, London🎥 hannahrcampb#greenday #billiejoearmstrong #billiejoe #coverups #thecoverups #thehole #courtneylove #celebrityskin pic.twitter.com/rPv0H5xQKnMarch 1, 2024 See more

The Coverups at The 100 Club, London: Setlist

A Million Miles Away (The Plimsouls)

I Wanna Be Sedated (Ramones)

Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've) (Buzzcocks)

I Think We're Alone Now (Tommy James & the Shondells)

Message of Love (Pretenders)

Summer of '69 (Bryan Adams)

American Girl (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers)

I Fought the Law (The Crickets)

Dancing With Myself (Generation X)

Rockaway Beach (Ramones)

Love is for Losers (The Longshot)

Ziggy Stardust (David Bowie)

Suffragette City (David Bowie)

Celebrity Skin (Hole) with Courtney Love

I'm So Bored With the U.S.A. (The Clash)

Neat Neat Neat (The Damned)

Drain You (Nirvana)

Last Nite (The Strokes)

Fox on the Run (Sweet)

Teenage Kicks (Undertones)

Should I Stay or Should I Go (The Clash)

Surrender (Cheap Trick) with Courtney Love

Encore



Ready Steady Go (Generation X)

Where Eagles Dare (Misfits)

All The Young Dudes (Mott The Hoople)

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Tre Cool also appeared as guest presenters at the BRIT Awards in London tonight, March 2, to present the Best Group award to Jungle.