Late last week it was announced that Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt would play two club shows in London with their side-project covers band The Coverups. The two shows sold out immediately, and the first – at the Garage in Highbury, North London – took place last night.

The band played a 24-song set, kicking off with a cover of A Million Miles Away by California power poppers The Plimsouls and encoring with a version of The Misfits' 1979 classic Where Eagles Dare. In between the 600-capacity audience were treated to songs by the The Clash, Ramones, The Damned and many more, while surprise guest Courtney Love also joined the band onstage.

The Hole star made her appearance midway through the set, singing Cheap Trick's He's a Whore and Tom Petty's Even the Losers, before returning to the stage at the end of the set for another Cheap Trick song, the classic Surrender. Full setlist below.

The Coverups' next show is at the 100 Club on London's Oxford Street on March 1.

The Coverups at The Garage, London: Setlist

A Million Miles Away (The Plimsouls)

I Wanna Be Sedated (Ramones)

Ready Steady Go (Generation X)

I Think We're Alone Now (Tommy James & the Shondells)

Message of Love (Pretenders)

Summer of '69 (Bryan Adams)

Walking Out on Love (Paul Collins Beat)

I Fought the Law (The Crickets)

Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've) (Buzzcocks)

I'm So Bored With the U.S.A. (The Clash)

Ziggy Stardust (David Bowie)

Dancing With Myself (Generation X)

He's a Whore (Cheap Trick)*

Even the Losers (Tom Petty)*

Neat Neat Neat (The Damned)

Drain You (Nirvana)

Last Nite (The Strokes)

American Girl (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers)

Love is for Losers (The Longshot)

Fox on the Run (Sweet)

Rockaway Beach (Ramones)

Should I Stay or Should I Go (The Clash)

Surrender (Cheap Trick) (with Courtney Love)*

Encore

Where Eagles Dare (Misfits)

* featuring Courtney Love