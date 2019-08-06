Court hears that ex Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins hid phone in his anus

Former Lostprophets vocalist Ian Watkins has appeared in court to face charges of possessing a mobile phone in prison.

Watkins, who was jailed for 35 years in 2013 for a string of child sex offences, including the attempted rape of an 11-month-old child, appeared in Leeds Crown Court after he was accused of having a phone in his cell last year.

Watkins pleaded not guilty to the unauthorised possession of a mobile phone when he appeared via video link in court in March this year.

However, a five-day trial has now begun at Leeds Crown Court where it's claimed that he hid the phone in his anus so it wouldn’t be found during a strip search.

Prosecuter Stephen Wood said (via Wales Online) that Watkins was searched after the prison received information about the phone, however, nothing was found.

Wood added: “After the search the defendant said his mother was travelling to visit him and he asked if he would still be allowed to see her. When the prison officer went back, he asked if he could still have the visit if he handed over the phone.

“The officer asked if he had a phone and Watkins replied that he did. The defendant reached into his underwear and towards his anus. After about 10 seconds the defendant then produced a small white telephone. It must have been inserted into the defendant's anus."

The court also heard that prison officers later found a phone charger while searching Watkins’ cell.

The trial continues