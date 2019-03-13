Ex Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins denies having a mobile phone in prison

Former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins has denied being in possession of a mobile phone in his prison cell.

The singer was jailed for 35 years in 2013 for a string of child sex offences, including the attempted rape of an 11-month-old child and encouraging a fan to abuse her baby via webcam.

He was accused of being in possession of a phone in his cell in March last year and this week appeared in Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP Wakefield.

Watkins pleaded not guilty to the unauthorised possession of a mobile phone.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, prosecutor Stephen Wood said: “The issue here is that he was in possession of a mobile phone in his cell. I’m not going into specific details about what was found on that phone.

“The jury will have to know about his previous convictions.”

The trial is expected to last five days and is due to get under way in August.

In 2017, a child was taken into care after it was alleged that Watkins groomed a mother of a two-year-old girl from behind bars.