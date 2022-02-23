Could Lars Ulrich's poo save the earth from annihilation? That's the question posed by this week's weirdest viral video

It's a question which has surely kept all of us awake at night at some point in our lives: if a giant meteor were on course to smash into our planet, threatening to wipe out humanity in a nano-second and eradicate all traces of life on earth, could Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich's shit possibly save us from annihilation?

We're lying here, obviously: as much as the past couple of years have been an actual shit show, none of us, we would hope, have been having fever dreams involving our favourite Danish drummer's faeces. No-one, that is, apart from Canadian YouTuber 66Samus, who has clearly been mulling upon this doomsday scenario at great length, to the point of dramatising this somewhat outlandish possibility in a video for his new song, 22.

According to the blurb beneath the video on YouTube, 66Samus has spent 11 months creating this hugely impressive faux-disaster movie, in which he's in touch with the President of the USA to flag up the potential life-saving benefits of Lars Ulrich's stools.



You might well consider this a bizarre, indeed disturbing, fixation for a grown adult, but really, what have YOU done in the past 11 months that's more important than rehearsing for the possibility of averting global extinction with Lars Ulrich's fecal matter? As Ulrich's old pals Faith No More once sang, it's a dirty job but someone's gotta do it.

Watch the video below, with a humble nod of appreciation to its creator, 66Samus.

At the time of writing, Lars Ulrich has yet to offer his thoughts on the video, perhaps wisely.