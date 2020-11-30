Corey Taylor says there might be a new Slipknot album in 2021

Corey Taylor says that Slipknot may release the follow-up to We Are Not Your Kind next year.

Speaking to Good Company With Bowling, the singer said the band were considering putting out a new album in 2021.

Said Corey: “The plan right now with Slipknot is to try and a, finish up the touring next year, and b, we’re thinking about kind of putting another album out maybe next year.

“But I don’t know. I don’t know what the plan is yet. I just know that we all kind of feel like there’s unfinished business and we wanna finish that out before we do anything. But I know that we were talking about doing it, ’cause we only have one album left on our contract [with label Roadrunner].”

It’s not clear whether Taylor was referring to a brand new album or Look Outside Your Window, the unreleased album recorded during sessions for 2008’s All Hope Is Gone.

However, Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan recently confirmed that the band had been writing new material in lockdown.

“We're taking this time to write some new music,” said Clown, “So for the last week, we've been just having a good time, eating a lot of food and writing good music. So we're having a good time.

"So it's been good, because there's no pressure. It's not like we have to. We're doing it 'cause we want to. And it's just been a blessing, because boredom can set in. And I know all of us in the world are going crazy, so we're really lucky to be able to be together and do what we love most."