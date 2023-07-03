Corey Taylor thinks he has "maybe five years” of touring with Slipknot, says he'll help the band find a replacement

Corey Taylor thinks he only has "maybe five years left” of touring with Slipknot due to how physically demanding life is out on the road.

The 50 year old frontman, who has performed with the Iowan metal heavyweights for over 20 years, discussed his future as a touring musician while in conversation with Germany’s Rock Antenne.

Discussing his plans, he says: "As long as I can physically do it, and as long as there are people there to see it, man, I’ll continue to do it.

“Now, if the quality starts to fail, then I’ll know it’s time to hand it in. And I’ve already thought about it — I’ve already thought about, maybe I’ve got another five years left of physically touring like this. I try to take care of myself. I work out when I can.”

Taylor adds: “The travel out here [in Europe] is exhausting; the food is horrible; so it makes it hard to do that. But as long as I can keep at it, that’s at least what I wanna do. So, yeah, it is what it is.”

The vocalist then goes on to say that before his potential departure from the band, he would "help them find somebody" to replace him.

“This band has always been bigger than the sum of its own parts. And it was hard moving on without Paul [Gray] It was hard moving on when we had to part ways with Joe [Joey Jordison]" he says.

“It’s always been hard when the original nine ceases to be the original nine, but at the same time, the ones who are here are here because we love it, and we’ve always gotten something out of it.

“I’ve said it since day one — if I didn’t want to do Slipknot, I wouldn’t do it. And I think I’ve proved that. The reason I stick around is because I want to do it. There’s still something in my heart and my soul that needs it. I don’t know if that’s good or bad. Obviously, psychotherapy will help me out with that shit. But at the same time, it’s… it’s once in a lifetime, man.”

Elsewhere, Taylor discusses how his other band, Stone Sour, are unlikely to reunite, following their decision to go on hiatus back in 2020.