Corey Taylor reveals America 51 cover art

The cover art for Corey Taylor’s upcoming book has been revealed.

Titled America 51: A Probe into the Realities That Are Hiding Inside the Greatest Country in the World, it’s set to launch on August 15 via Da Capo Press.

Its title is a play on Area 51, the secret military base in Nevada and is said to continue “the moral outrage” which began in his last book, You’re Making Me Hate You, with the Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman discussing what he’s learned about America’s culture and its role in an “increasingly unstable” world from his experiences of touring.

Taylor said the book deals with “just how bat shit crazy my country is right now, in good ways and in bad ways” and added: “It’s going to deal with everything from politics to social commentary. It’s going to piss off a lot of people in my country, but everyone else will love it.”

Publishers add: “Taylor examines the way America sees itself, specifically with regard to the propaganda surrounding America’s origins – like a heavy-metal Howard Zinn – while also celebrating the quirks and behaviour that make a true-blue American.

“Balancing humour, outrage, and disbelief, Taylor examines the rotting core of America, evaluating everything from politics and race relations to family and ‘man buns’ – skewering contemporary America in his own signature style.”

America 51: A Probe into the Realities That Are Hiding Inside the Greatest Country in the World is now available for pre-order.

Last week, Taylor reported that Stone Sour’s upcoming sixth record is “probably the coolest album I’ve made since the first Slipknot album.”

No release date has been confirmed, but it’s expected to launch later this year.

The America 51 cover

