Corey Taylor posts candid photo with Joey Jordison and Paul Gray in memory of more innocent times

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has paid a wordless tribute to fallen friends, posting a grainy snapshot of himself and former bandmates Joey Jordison and Paul Gray on Instagram.

Slipknot co-founder Jordison passed away on July 26: bassist Gray, the drummer’s writing partner on many early Slipknot songs, died on May 24, 2010.



Jordison’s former bandmates released a tribute video in his honour last week.

The video features photos, live clips, candid backstage footage, and interviews with Jordison, and starts with a statement from the band, reading: “Our hearts go out to Joey’s family and loved ones at this time of tremendous loss. Joey Jordison’s art, talent, and spirit could not be contained or be held back. Joey’s impact on Slipknot, on our lives, and on the music that he loved, is incalculable. Without him there would be no us. We mourn his loss with the entire Slipknot family. We love you, Joey.”



In the immediate aftermath of Jordison's death, Taylor, Slipknot percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan and guitarist Jim Root posted images on social media featuring black tiles to acknowledge his passing.

The band have been working upon a follow-up to We Are Not Your Kind in a Los Angeles recording studio.