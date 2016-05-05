Corey Taylor appears in Sharknado 4

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has been confirmed among the cast of the fourth Sharknado movie, to be screened in July.

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens follows last year’s Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! and features returning stars Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and David Hasselhoff.

Taylor will play a Shark World hotel security guard in the film, set five years after the previous instalment. He previously performed a voice role in Doctor Who and had a part in 2015 horror movie Fear Clinic.

Taylor tells Loudwire: “I shot a weird cameo for Sharknado 4 which is awesome. The thing is, I don’t get eaten by a shark. That’s all I can tell you about it.”

He adds: “I would love to do more acting. In fact, if anyone’s listening, I would love to audition for your weird indie horror movie. I’ll be zombie number six – and I’ll bring my own lunch.”

Sharknado 4 will first appear on the Syfy network on July 31.

Meanwhile, former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison is set to make a “special announcement” related to his musical work this week.