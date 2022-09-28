Corey Taylor announces charity livestream event Half Sold Out: CMFT Live At The Palladium

By Liz Scarlett
( Metal Hammer )
published

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor shares details of special livestream performance in aid of The Taylor Foundation

Corey Taylor
(Image credit: Dan Virchow)

Corey Taylor has announced the special livestream event, Half Sold Out: CMFT Live At The Palladium, in aid of his own charity The Taylor Foundation.

The organisation, which was launched earlier this year, "supports and uplifts military veterans and emergency personnel living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)", and works on raising "awareness of this often misunderstood mental health condition as well as provides resources and financial support".

The sold-out performance, filmed from London's renowned Palladium venue, will take place on October 17 and will serve as the first date of the Slipknot frontman's first ever UK solo band tour.

Performing in support will be rock'n'roll cabaret dancers The Cherry Bombs, formed by Taylor's wife Alicia. 

Speaking of the event, the vocalist says: “Not only am I stoked to be coming back to my island to play for my people, I’m over the moon to share it with the rest of the world. We’re gonna laugh, cry, break dance - sky’s the limit. Enjoy, Earth.”

Produced by Driift, the performance will be streamed worldwide at 9pm London time (BST), before being re-broadcast twice for viewers around the world. Following the two broadcasts, the event will then be available to watch on demand for another 48hrs from October 17 11.30pm PDT until October 19 11.30pm PDT.

Tickets for the livestream are available now.

Corey Taylor livestream event

(Image credit: Corey Taylor)

Slipknot's new album The End, So Far is set to arrive this Friday on September 30.

You can read all about the new album in the latest issue of Metal Hammer, which celebrates the return of Slipknot with nine collectable covers, one for each member.

The issue also comes with an exclusive Slipknot patch and a giant, double-sided poster – as well as a bonus Eddie Munson Stranger Things art print. You can order your copy straight to your door here.

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  