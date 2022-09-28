Corey Taylor announces charity livestream event Half Sold Out: CMFT Live At The Palladium

Corey Taylor has announced the special livestream event, Half Sold Out: CMFT Live At The Palladium, in aid of his own charity The Taylor Foundation.

The organisation, which was launched earlier this year, "supports and uplifts military veterans and emergency personnel living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)", and works on raising "awareness of this often misunderstood mental health condition as well as provides resources and financial support".

The sold-out performance, filmed from London's renowned Palladium venue, will take place on October 17 and will serve as the first date of the Slipknot frontman's first ever UK solo band tour.

Performing in support will be rock'n'roll cabaret dancers The Cherry Bombs, formed by Taylor's wife Alicia.

Speaking of the event, the vocalist says: “Not only am I stoked to be coming back to my island to play for my people, I’m over the moon to share it with the rest of the world. We’re gonna laugh, cry, break dance - sky’s the limit. Enjoy, Earth.”

Produced by Driift, the performance will be streamed worldwide at 9pm London time (BST), before being re-broadcast twice for viewers around the world. Following the two broadcasts, the event will then be available to watch on demand for another 48hrs from October 17 11.30pm PDT until October 19 11.30pm PDT.

Tickets for the livestream are available now.

(Image credit: Corey Taylor)

Slipknot's new album The End, So Far is set to arrive this Friday on September 30.

You can read all about the new album in the latest issue of Metal Hammer, which celebrates the return of Slipknot with nine collectable covers, one for each member.

