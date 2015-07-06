Corey’s calling-card approach to albums

Corey Taylor has described modern albums as “calling-cards” for bands, arguing that artists should focus on people hearing music rather than buying it.

He believes the focus should be on live performances in a world of sliding album sales – and says that Slipknot fans’ reaction to recent single Killpop shows how well the approach can work.

Taylor tells 102.5 The Bone: “It’s not like they’re not hearing the music. When they come and see the show, and you play a song that’s new and you get that huge ‘pop,’ that’s what it’s all about.

“We just started playing Killpop and we’d put the video out a week before. With every show after that, the ‘pop’ got bigger and bigger, to the point where people were losing their minds. And that’s a brand-new song.”

He continues: “For me, the album is the calling-card. It’s just the way to get people to come in. That’s how you further it. Later on down the line, if you sell enough albums, so be it. But for the most part you can’t worry about that.

“You hope people are hearing the music – but it’s not essential to sell the music.”

Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan last week said he hoped the band would make a concept album in the vein of The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper or Pink Floyd’s The Wall. They’re gearing up for another North American tour:

Jul 24: West Palm Beach Cruzan Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 25: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 26: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 28: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 29: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY

Jul 31: Saratoga Springs Spac, NY

Aug 01: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Arena, NY

Aug 02: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 04: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 05: Holmdel PNC bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 06: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 09: Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 11: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Aug 12: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau, VA

Aug 14: Indianapolis Kipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 15: Chicago First Midwest Bank Amp, IL

Aug 16: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 19: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 21: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 23: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 24: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Aug 26: Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 28: Las Vegas MGM Resort Festival Lot, NV

Aug 29: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 30: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre NM

Sep 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Sep 04: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 05: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 25: Rock In Rio, Brazil

Sep 27: Sao Paulo Anhembi Arena, Brazil

Sep 30: Santiago Moviestar Arena, Chile

Oct 03: Buenos Aires Ciudad Del Rock Argentina

Oct 23: Knotfest, CA

Oct 24: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA