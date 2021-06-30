Cool your Iron Maiden beer in an Iron Maiden beer cooler and chill with the beast

We've got great news for the Iron Maiden fan in your life who already retains a shipping container full of Eddie-themed merch. Igloo, a cooler manufacturer based in Katy, Texas, have manufactured an Iron Maiden beer cooler. For keeping your Iron Maiden beer cool.

"Chill with the Beast!" advise Igloo. "Appearing on every Iron Maiden album cover and at every live show, an army of Eddies — the heavy metal legends’ ever-evolving figurehead — takes center stage on this special-edition Iron Maiden Playmate Classic."

They continue, "We designed this Playmate cooler with striking graphics unmistakably inspired by Iron Maiden’s famous album cover art and iconic stylized logo."

The 14-quart cooler holds up to 28 cans of beer (it would be churlish not to mention Trooper at this point, although other beers are clearly available), and the manufacturers promise that the cooler benefits from an "original side push-button design for easy opening and secure closing", and that the "secure lid" will "help prevent spills."

“This collaboration has been surreal in all the best ways,” says Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “By incorporating an army of instantly recognizable Eddies onto our Playmate Classic cooler, we’re able to provide Maiden fans a chance to chill with the Beast and own a unique piece of memorabilia."

The beer cooler is the latest in a long line of unlikely Iron Maiden merchandise, including a football shirt launched in conjunction with West Ham United, a Legacy Of The Beast pinball table, the Speed Of Light video game, and a rather fetching Christmas jumper and scarf combo.

The Iron Maiden beer cooler is available now from Igloo.