Pinball Wizards: Meet the team behind Iron Maiden’s new Legacy Of The Beast table

Iron Maiden have released a video showing how their new Legacy Of The Beast pinball table was created.

The latest in Stern’s long line of machines was unveiled in March this year, where it was revealed that pro, premium and limited edition models would be available featuring 12 tracks, with artwork by Maiden fan Jeremy Packer, aka Zombie Yeti.

The Legacy Of The Beast table has been designed by seven-time world pinball champion Keith Elwin, who says: “I started playing in tournaments when I was 20 years old and I’ve been doing tournaments ever since.

“I had the opportunity to make the Iron Maiden table, and I said, ‘Yeah.’"

He’s joined on the project by software engineer Tim Sexton, lead engineer Harrison Drake and lead programmer Rick Naegele.

Speaking previously about the collaboration, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc, Gary Stern said: “Iron Maiden is one of the most iconic bands of all time and we’re excited to have Eddie join the ranks of Stern Pinball’s rock and roll lineup.”

Iron Maiden are currently on the road on The Legacy Of The Beast European tour. Find a full list of the band’s upcoming live shows below.

Iron Maiden Legacy Of The Beast 2018 UK and European tour dates

Jun 20: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Jun 28: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 30: Freiburg Messegelaende, Germany

Jul 01: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jul 05: Paris AccorsHotel Arena, France

Jul 09: Milan San Siro Ippodromo, Italy

Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Jul 14: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Spain

Jul 17: Trieste Piazza Della Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia

Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 31: Newcastle Radio Arena, UK

Aug 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Aug 04: Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, UK

Aug 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Aug 07: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Aug 10: London O2 Arena, UK