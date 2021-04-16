Iron Maiden and West Ham United launch new football shirt and training range

Iron Maiden and Steve Harris’ beloved West Ham United have teamed up again to launch a new ‘away’ shirt and training apparel collection.

Having first collaborated on a ‘Die With Your Boots On’ home shirt in 2009, the band and the East London football club have joined forces again for an iconic ‘away’ shirt, modelled above by Steve Harris and WHU midfielder Saïd Benrahma. The new shirt is accompanied by a new West Ham/Iron Maiden training jacket and a new range of Iron Maiden training wear.

“It was incredible to see the number of Iron Maiden and West Ham fans that picked up the initial home shirt,” says Steve Harris. “With West Ham doing so well in the Premier League right now, it feels like a nice time to put out this ‘away’ shirt. I’m so happy to carry the Maiden/West Ham partnership further... who knows, it might bring us luck for a Champions League place, you never know! COYI!”

Steve has teamed up with @WestHam to launch a new 'Away Shirt' & Training Range in the 'Die With Your Boots On' collection!Away Shirts in stock on WH store - https://t.co/30jW0bfm4GPre-order on Maiden store - https://t.co/LwVqU4Asd6#IronMaiden #WestHam #DieWithYourBootsOn

West Ham United’s Licensing Manager Tracey Stratton adds: “We’ve had a phenomenal response to our first shirt collaboration with Iron Maiden, selling out repeat orders several times. The fans’ reactions were amazing with huge engagement on social media. We are now excited to release the ‘away’ shirt as a first run exclusive online at officialwesthamstore.com with further styles to follow as we continue this highly successful partnership. Come on you Irons!”