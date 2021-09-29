Converge to release the new collaborative album with Chelsea Wolfe, Bloodmoon: I

Boston hardcore punks Converge have announced a new collaborative album with Chelsea Wolfe, titled Bloodmoon: I. The album is scheduled for CD/digital release on November 19 via Epitaph Records and in vinyl formats on June 24 2022 via Deathwish.

Additionally joining Wolfe on the joint effort is her bandmate Ben Chisolm and Cave In vocalist/guitarist Stephen Brodsky.

Alongside the announcement arrives the album's lead track, Blood Moon, and an accompanying, kaleidoscopic video that sees the seven-piece perform inside a menacing, dark woodland.

Wolfe and Converge first initiated a collaboration in 2016, following a successful performance at Roadburn festival in The Netherlands, where they performed reconstructed Converge songs under the name Blood Moon. It would take several years before the seven musicians' schedules would coincide to allow an official collaboration, but in late 2019, they begun working together at Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou’s God City Studio in Salem, Massachusetts.

“I feel like everyone just kept the music in mind and wanted to do what’s best for the song,” cites Brodsky, elaborating on the new single, Blood Moon.

Speaking of the forthcoming album, Wolfe explains, “The project stretched my vocals in new ways. It’s so different than what I normally sing over that I was able to open up and be vulnerable with my vocals,” says .

While Converge vocalist Jacob Bannon adds, “Our dynamics are pushing and pulling in all different directions on this record, and I find that to be creatively rewarding.

Watch and listen to Blood Moon below. Pre-order Bloodmoon: I now.

(Image credit: Epitaph / Deathwish)

Bloodmoon: I tracklist

1. Blood Moon

2. Viscera of Men

3. Coil

4. Flower Moon

5. Tongues Playing Dead

6. Lord of Liars

7. Failure Forever

8. Scorpion's Sting

9. Daimon

10. Crimson Stone

11. Blood Dawn