Comprehensively extensive 15-LP box set of The Stooges' classic Funhouse launched

Funhouse, the second album by The Stooges, is right up there. An absolute proto-punk classic, packed with youthful fire and fury, it starts with the malevolent Down In The Street and unravels over the course of 36 minutes, a maelstrom of giant riffs and and screeching, relentless, wall-of-noise insanity. It's a beast of an album.

And now it's going to be released as a 15 album vinyl box set. Many of The Stooges' studio sessions have been ransacked over the years for sub-par releases, but the first two albums have been looked after a little better than the rest, and Rhino have pulled out the stops with this latest release, which includes the following.

45 RPM version of Fun House on double LP With 4th side etching

The Complete Fun House Sessions

Have Some Fun: Live At Ungano's

2 replica 7” Vinyl Singles: Down On The Street” (Mono Single Edit)/I Feel Alright (Mono Single Edit) [French Picture Sleeve] and Down On The Street (Single Mix)/I Feel Alright (Single Mix)

28-page book with rare photos and an extensive essay by Henry Rollins

Ephemera Including two 24"x12" posters, two 12"x12" prints, a slipmat, and a 45-adapter

Gold-foil Stamped Numbering

1970: The Complete Fun House Sessions will be released on July 17 in an edition of 1970 units. The complete set was originally released by Rhino in 1999 as 7CD box in a limited edition of 3000.

Tracklist below. 1970: The Complete Fun House Sessions is available to pre-order now from both Rhino UK and Rhino US. It's the perfect gift for the person in your life who'll listen to 28 different versions of Loose.

1970: The Complete Fun House Sessions

Fun House

A1. Down On The Street (2020 Remaster)

A2. Loose (2020 Remaster)

A3. Tv Eye (2020 Remaster)

B1. Dirt (2020 Remaster)

B2. 1970 (2020 Remaster)

C1. Fun House (2020 Remaster)

C2. L.A. Blues (2020 Remaster)

D. Etching

1970: The Complete Fun House Sessions

E1. Fun House (Tape Glitch Fragment)

E2. Studio Dialogue

E3. 1970 (Incomplete)

E4. Studio Dialogue

E5. 1970 (Take 1)

E6. 1970 (Take 2)

E7. Studio Dialogue

E8. 1970 (Take 3)

F1. 1970 (Take 4) [6:02]

F2. Studio Dialogue

F3. Loose (Demo)

F4. Studio Dialogue

F5. 1970 (Take 5)

F6. Loose (Take 1) [False Start]

F7. Loose (Take 2)

G1. Down On The Street (Take 1)

G2. Studio Dialogue

G3. Loose (Take 3)

G4. Down On The Street (Take 2) [False Start]

G5. Down On The Street (Take 3) [False Start]

G6. Studio Dialogue

G7. See That Cat (T.V. Eye)

G8. Studio Dialogue

G9. 1970 (Take 1)

H1. Fun House (Take 1)

H2. Studio Dialogue

H3. Lost In The Future (False Start)

H4. Studio Dialogue

H5. Lost In The Future (False Start 2)

H6. Lost In The Future (Take 1)

H7. Studio Dialogue

H8. Lost In The Future (Take 2) [False Start]

I1. Lost In The Future (Take 3)

I2. Studio Dialogue

I3. Loose (Take 1)

I4. Studio Dialogue

I5. 1970 (Take 1)

I6. Loose (Take 2)

J1. Loose (Take 3) [False Start]

J2. Studio Dialogue

J3. Loose (Take 4)

J4. Studio Dialogue

J5. Loose (Take 5)

J6. Studio Dialogue

J7. Loose (Take 6)

J8. Loose (Take 7) [False Start]

J9. Loose (Take 9)

J10. Loose (Take 11)

K1. Loose (Take 12)

K2. Loose (Take 13)

K3. Loose (Take 14)

K4. Loose (Take 15)

K5. Slide (Slidin’ The Blues)

L1. Studio Dialogue

L2. Loose (Take 16)

L3. Loose (Take 17) [False Start]

L4. Loose (Take 18) [False Start}

L5. Loose (Take 19)

L6. Loose (Take 20)

L7. Studio Dialogue

L8. Loose (Take 21) [False Start]

L9. Studio Dialogue

L10. Loose (Take 22)

M1. Studio Dialogue

M2. Loose (Take 23)

M3. Loose (Take 24)

M4. Loose (Take 25) [False Start]

M5. Loose (Take 26) [False Start]

M6. Studio Dialogue

M7. Loose (Take 27)

M8. Loose (Take 28)

N1. Down On The Street (Take 1)

N2. Down On The Street (Take 2)

N3. Down On The Street (Take 3) [

N4. Down On The Street (Take 4)

N5. Studio Dialogue

N6. Down On The Street (Take 5)

O1. Studio Dialogue

O2. Down On The Street (Take 6)

O3. Down On The Street (Take 7) [False Start]

O4. Down On The Street (Take 8)

O5. Down On The Street (Take 9) [False Start]

O6. Down On The Street (Take 10)

P1. Down On The Street (Take 11) [False Start]

P2. Studio Dialogue

P3. Down On The Street (Take 12) [False Start]

P4. Down On The Street (Take 13)

P5. Down On The Street (Take 14) [False Start]

P6. Down On The Street (Take 15) [3:42]

Q1. T.V. Eye (Take 1)

Q2. T.V. Eye (Take 2) [False Start]

Q3. Slide (Slidin’ The Blues)

Q4. T.V. Eye (Take 3)

Q5. T.V. Eye (Take 4) [False Start]

Q6. T.V. Eye (Take 5)

R1. T.V. Eye (Take 6)

R2. Studio Dialogue

R3. T.V. Eye (Take 7)

R4. T.V. Eye (Take 8)

R5. Studio Dialogue

R6. T.V. Eye (Take 9)

S1. T.V. Eye (Take 10) [False Start]

S2. T.V. Eye (Take 11)

S3. T.V. Eye (Take 12)

S4. Y.V. Eye (Take 13)

S5. T.V. Eye (Take 14)

T1. Studio Dialogue

T2. 1970 (Take 1)

T3. Studio Dialogue

T4. 1970 (Take 2)

T5. Studio Dialogue

T6. 1970 (Take 3)

U1. 1970 (Take 4)

U2. Studio Dialogue

U3. 1970 (Take 5)

U4. 1970 (Take 6) [False Start]

U5. 1970 (Take 7)

U6. 1970 (Take 8)

V1. Fun House (Take 1) [False Start]

V2. Fun House (Take 2)

V3. Fun House (Take 3)

W1. Studio Dialogue

W2. Fun House (Take 4)

W3. Fun House (Take 5)

X1. Studio Dialogue

X2. Dirt (Take 1)

X3. Dirt (Take 2)

Y1. Dirt (Take 3)

Y2. Studio Dialogue

Y3. Dirt (Take 4)

Y4. Dirt (Take 5)

Z1. Dirt (Take 6)

Z2. Dirt (Take 7) [False Start]

Z3. Dirt (Take 8)

Z4. Dirt (Take 9)

Aa1. Dirt (Take 10)

Aa2. Dirt (Take 11) [False Start]

Aa3. Dirt (Take 12)

Bb1. Freak (L.A. Blues) [Take 1]

Bb2. Freak (L.A. Blues) [Take 2]

Have Some Fun: Live At Ungano’s

Cc1. Going To Ungano’s

Cc2. Loose

Cc3. Down On The Street

Cc4. T.V. Eye

Cc5. Dirt

Dd1. 1970

Dd2. Fun House

Dd3. Have Some Fun/My Dream Is Dead

Down On The Street/I Feel Alright (French Picture Sleeve)

Ee1. Down On The Street (Mono Single Edit)

Ff1. I Feel Alright (1970) [Mono Single Edit]

Down On The Street/I Feel Alright (Generic Elektra Sleeve)

Gg1. Down On The Street (Single Mix)

Hh1. I Feel Alright (1970) [Single Mix]