Combichrist to release This Is Where Death Begins in June

Combichrist have confirmed their eight album will be released in June.

This Is Where Death Begins arrives on June 3 via Out Of Line Music on CD, deluxe 2CD, 2LP and a limited fan box set which included a DVD of the band’s 2015 Summer Breeze festival performance.

It features guest appearances from Motionless In White mainman Chris Motionless and MXMS singer Ariel Levitan.

Combichrist frontman Andy LaPlegua says: “I finally feel like we came full circle with this album, considering we’re all from the punk rock, hardcore and metal backgrounds.

“After 10 years of electronica in the studio and a full live band, I feel like I captured the live sound and energy. Every style of music that I have done through the last 25 years has some kind of presence on this album.”

The band have a string of tour dates lined up for 2016.

Combichrist This Is Where Death Begins tracklist

We Are The Plague My Life My Rules Glitchteeth Exit Eternity (feat. Ariel Levitan) Skullcrusher Time Again Destroy Everything Tired Of Hating You Don’t Care How You Feel About It Blackened Heart Pay To Play (feat. Chris Motionless) Slakt Black Tar Dove Pt. 1 Black Tar Dove Pt. 2 Homeward (feat. Ariel Levitan)

May 14: Bogota Auditorio Lumiere, Columbia

May 17: Cordoba Casa Babylon, Argentina

May 18: Buenos Aires Teatro Flores, Argentina

May 20: Lima Salon Imperieal, Peru

May 21: Santiago Blondie, Chile

Jun 03: Hamburg Grobe Freiheit 36, Germany

Jun 04: Effurt HsD Gewerkschaftshaus, Germany

Jun 05: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Jun 06: Pagney Derriere Barine Chez Paulette, France

Jun 08: Savigny Le Temple L’Empreinte, France

Jun 09: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Jun 10: Tielt Europhal, Belgium

Jun 11: Amstelveen P60, Netherlands

Jun 12: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Jun 13: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Jun 14: Stockholm Db Lux Ab, Sweden

Jun 16: Turku Klubi, Finland

Jun 17: Tampere To-Talo, Finland

Jun 18: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Jun 19: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia

Jun 20: Liepaja Fontaine Palace, Latvia

Jun 23: Gdansk B90, Poland

Jun 24: Dresden Strasse E, Germany

Jun 25: Wettingen Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland

Jun 26: Frankfurt Batschapp, Germany

Jun 29: Gateshead Riverside, UK

Jun 30: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Jul 01: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Jul 02: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Jul 03: London Heaven, UK

Jul 24: Nordholz Deichbrand Festival, Germany

Aug 14: Mera Luna Festival, Germany