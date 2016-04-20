Trending

Combichrist to release This Is Where Death Begins in June

Combichrist's 8th album features guest appearances from Chris Motionless and Ariel Levitan

(Image: © Kobaru)

Combichrist have confirmed their eight album will be released in June.

This Is Where Death Begins arrives on June 3 via Out Of Line Music on CD, deluxe 2CD, 2LP and a limited fan box set which included a DVD of the band’s 2015 Summer Breeze festival performance.

It features guest appearances from Motionless In White mainman Chris Motionless and MXMS singer Ariel Levitan.

Combichrist frontman Andy LaPlegua says: “I finally feel like we came full circle with this album, considering we’re all from the punk rock, hardcore and metal backgrounds.

“After 10 years of electronica in the studio and a full live band, I feel like I captured the live sound and energy. Every style of music that I have done through the last 25 years has some kind of presence on this album.”

The band have a string of tour dates lined up for 2016.

Combichrist This Is Where Death Begins tracklist

  1. We Are The Plague
  2. My Life My Rules
  3. Glitchteeth
  4. Exit Eternity (feat. Ariel Levitan)
  5. Skullcrusher
  6. Time Again
  7. Destroy Everything
  8. Tired Of Hating You
  9. Don’t Care How You Feel About It
  10. Blackened Heart
  11. Pay To Play (feat. Chris Motionless)
  12. Slakt
  13. Black Tar Dove Pt. 1
  14. Black Tar Dove Pt. 2
  15. Homeward (feat. Ariel Levitan)

Combichrist tour dates 2016

May 14: Bogota Auditorio Lumiere, Columbia
May 17: Cordoba Casa Babylon, Argentina
May 18: Buenos Aires Teatro Flores, Argentina
May 20: Lima Salon Imperieal, Peru
May 21: Santiago Blondie, Chile
Jun 03: Hamburg Grobe Freiheit 36, Germany
Jun 04: Effurt HsD Gewerkschaftshaus, Germany
Jun 05: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Jun 06: Pagney Derriere Barine Chez Paulette, France
Jun 08: Savigny Le Temple L’Empreinte, France
Jun 09: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Jun 10: Tielt Europhal, Belgium
Jun 11: Amstelveen P60, Netherlands
Jun 12: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Jun 13: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Jun 14: Stockholm Db Lux Ab, Sweden
Jun 16: Turku Klubi, Finland
Jun 17: Tampere To-Talo, Finland
Jun 18: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Jun 19: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia
Jun 20: Liepaja Fontaine Palace, Latvia
Jun 23: Gdansk B90, Poland
Jun 24: Dresden Strasse E, Germany
Jun 25: Wettingen Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland
Jun 26: Frankfurt Batschapp, Germany
Jun 29: Gateshead Riverside, UK
Jun 30: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Jul 01: Bristol Marble Factory, UK
Jul 02: Sheffield Corporation, UK
Jul 03: London Heaven, UK
Jul 24: Nordholz Deichbrand Festival, Germany
Aug 14: Mera Luna Festival, Germany