Combichrist to release This Is Where Death Begins in June

Combichrist have confirmed their eight album will be released in June.
This Is Where Death Begins arrives on June 3 via Out Of Line Music on CD, deluxe 2CD, 2LP and a limited fan box set which included a DVD of the band’s 2015 Summer Breeze festival performance.
It features guest appearances from Motionless In White mainman Chris Motionless and MXMS singer Ariel Levitan.
Combichrist frontman Andy LaPlegua says: “I finally feel like we came full circle with this album, considering we’re all from the punk rock, hardcore and metal backgrounds.
“After 10 years of electronica in the studio and a full live band, I feel like I captured the live sound and energy. Every style of music that I have done through the last 25 years has some kind of presence on this album.”
The band have a string of tour dates lined up for 2016.
Combichrist This Is Where Death Begins tracklist
- We Are The Plague
- My Life My Rules
- Glitchteeth
- Exit Eternity (feat. Ariel Levitan)
- Skullcrusher
- Time Again
- Destroy Everything
- Tired Of Hating You
- Don’t Care How You Feel About It
- Blackened Heart
- Pay To Play (feat. Chris Motionless)
- Slakt
- Black Tar Dove Pt. 1
- Black Tar Dove Pt. 2
- Homeward (feat. Ariel Levitan)
Combichrist tour dates 2016
May 14: Bogota Auditorio Lumiere, Columbia
May 17: Cordoba Casa Babylon, Argentina
May 18: Buenos Aires Teatro Flores, Argentina
May 20: Lima Salon Imperieal, Peru
May 21: Santiago Blondie, Chile
Jun 03: Hamburg Grobe Freiheit 36, Germany
Jun 04: Effurt HsD Gewerkschaftshaus, Germany
Jun 05: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Jun 06: Pagney Derriere Barine Chez Paulette, France
Jun 08: Savigny Le Temple L’Empreinte, France
Jun 09: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Jun 10: Tielt Europhal, Belgium
Jun 11: Amstelveen P60, Netherlands
Jun 12: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Jun 13: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Jun 14: Stockholm Db Lux Ab, Sweden
Jun 16: Turku Klubi, Finland
Jun 17: Tampere To-Talo, Finland
Jun 18: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Jun 19: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia
Jun 20: Liepaja Fontaine Palace, Latvia
Jun 23: Gdansk B90, Poland
Jun 24: Dresden Strasse E, Germany
Jun 25: Wettingen Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland
Jun 26: Frankfurt Batschapp, Germany
Jun 29: Gateshead Riverside, UK
Jun 30: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Jul 01: Bristol Marble Factory, UK
Jul 02: Sheffield Corporation, UK
Jul 03: London Heaven, UK
Jul 24: Nordholz Deichbrand Festival, Germany
Aug 14: Mera Luna Festival, Germany