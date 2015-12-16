Colt 45 release single to aid flood appeal

Colt 45 have released a charity single to raise funds for those affected by the recent floods in their home county of Cumbria.

The rockers will donate all proceeds from sales of their track I Remember When The Rain Came Down to the Cumbria Flood Appeal. The area faces months of rebuilding after Storm Desmond wreaked havoc this month. It was declared a “major incident” by police as the towns of Carlisle, Appleby, Keswick and Kendal faced the brunt of the rainfall.

Colt 45 say: “We’ve all been affected by the terrible floods in Cumbria previously in 2005 and 2009 and now, again, right before Christmas this year. The community spirit here in Carlisle and Workington has been amazing – everyone’s helping each other out with the clean-up, sorting through destroyed possessions and trying to prepare for as normal a Christmas as possible.

“We’ve been lucky this time to not be directly hit ourselves, and our rehearsal room just about survived, but we have close family and friends whose homes and belongings have been destroyed – some for the second or third time in 10 years.“

I Remember When The Rain Came Down can be purchased via this link and donations can be made to the flood appeal via a Just Giving page.

The band add: “We want to do what we can for the Cumbria Flood Appeal and this track from our debut album, The Tide Is Turning, is all about the effect of the 2009 floods on our community, so it seems quite appropriate to make this our download to help raise some funds for our friends and neighbours this time around.

“We can only hope that these sorts of situations can be prevented better in future. We all know Cumbria gets its fair share of crap weather, but our thoughts are with everyone affected by the awful storms and we send our best wishes to everyone for a quick recovery and a decent Christmas.”