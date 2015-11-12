Cobra Starship announce split

Cobra Starship have split, frontman Gabe Saporta has confirmed.

He formed the group in 2003 and they went on to release four albums, their last being 2011’s Night Shades. And while he says he was blessed to see his dreams come true, he reports the magic was starting to fade.

Saporta says: “After many incredible years, I’m making the difficult decision to close the book on Cobra Starship. I want to say thank you if you’ve ever supported Cobras in any way. Whether you came to our shows and bought merch, or simply listened to a track and shared it with a friend – you allowed us to live out the most incredible adventure, and I am eternally grateful for that.

“There was something magical about how everything came together, and we were blessed to have your support and to see our dreams materialise.

“However, I know that sometimes when things go on for too long, that magic can start to fade – and as hard as it is for all of us, I would rather close this chapter of our lives and be able to look back on it fondly than allow something that means so much to us stagnate.”

He reports he plans on staying in the music business and he and Mike Carden will set up a collective called The Artists Group.