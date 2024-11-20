Green Day, The Prodigy, Misfits and more announced for Coachella 2025

The lineup for the 2025 Coachella Festival has been announced. The event, which takes place over two weekends in April at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, will be headlined by Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone, with a special guest performance from Travis Scott, who was due to headline Coachella in 2020, an event cancelled due to covid.

"We’re coming for you in 2025 - headlining Saturday night!" say Green Day. "Mark your calendars – April 12 & 19 to be exact – come cause chaos with us in the desert, it’s gonna be one for the books!"

Other acts confirmed for the festival include The Original Misfits, The Prodigy, Kraftwerk, Amyl & the Sniffers, The Go-Go’s, Jimmy Eat World, Circle Jerks, Blonde Redhead and Kneecap.

Patrons will also be able to enjoy sets from Blackpink members Lisa and Jennie (each performing solo), Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, FKA twigs, Clairo, Basement Jaxx, The Marías, Three 6 Mafia, Anitta, Zedd, Gustavo Dudamel with the LA Philharmonic, Japanese Breakfast, Darkside, Beabadoobee, Mustard, T-Pain, Arca, Rema, Enhyphen, Shaboozey, Miike Snow, Djo, Yo Gabba Gabbaa!, Snow Strippers, A.G. Cook, Fcukers, Wisp and more.

Coachella 2025 will take place on April 11-13 and 18-20. Fans who attended the festival this year or in 2023 can register to get early access to a ticket sale beginning Thursday, November 21 at 11am PT, while a general sale will start at the same time on Friday. Ticket prices start at $599, while VIP passes are $1,399 and up.

This year's Coachellla was headlined by Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat.

(Image credit: Goldenvoice)