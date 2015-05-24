Clutch bassist leaves tour for daddy duties

Clutch bassist Dan Maines has left the band’s current tour with Mastodon to be with his partner as she gives birth.

The band confirmed in an Instagram post that Maines has returned home to Maryland and that Fu Manchu’s Brad Davis will fill in for the remaining few dates of the joint US tour. Davis was on bass duties at last night’s show in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and will also be on board for tonight’s gig in Colombus, Ohio.

Clutch are due to fly to Europe for a string of dates, starting with an appearance at Rock Im Park in Nuremberg, Germany, on June 5.

A video of Davis was uploaded to Instagram, along with the caption: “Dan had to bolt back to Maryland and have a baby. So Brad Davis of Fu Manchu was kind enough to lend his skills and bring this tour on home. His warm up routine is a bit different than Dan’s.”

Clutch this week revealed that the name of their upcoming 11th album is Psychic Warfare and that it will be released in September.