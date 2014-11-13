Clawfinger, Evil Scarecrow and more on tonight's Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we're indulging in the debut album from the Swedish rap-metallers Clawfinger and we'll be bringing you the second of three exclusive session tracks from Evil Scarecrow.

Plus there’s a load more tunes from Marmozets, Pantera, Motörhead, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Rammstein, Slipknot and Nine Inch Nails.

We’ll also be talking about the news that scientist have just discovered what might be the oldest fossil in the world at 3.5 million years old, but, more importantly, it stinks to high heaven.

Which got us thinking… what’s the oldest, stinkiest foodstuff you still have in your cupboard or kitchen? Wilding has three year old peanut butter – he doesn’t even eat the stuff.

