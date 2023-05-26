The 50 Greatest Guns N' Roses songs and the stories behind them - only in the new Classic Rock

Let’s be honest, it’s a tough ask: when push comes to shove what’s your favourite Guns N’ Roses song? While they don’t have quite the extensive catalogue that many of the bands we cover do, what they do have (across half a dozen studio albums, a couple of EPs, a live album and a few compilations) is a body of work that is packed with absolute bangers and benchmarks in our high-voltage rock’n’roll canon.

Earlier in the year we asked you via our website and social media to let us know what you thought their greatest song is. This issue is a celebration of those choices, ahead of Guns’ imminent UK dates at both Glastonbury Festival and British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

Obviously that’s not all. This issue we got Joe Perry of Aerosmith to sit down with us for the Classic Rock Interview; found out from the Extreme boys why on earth it took them more than a decade and a half to release new music; got the story behind Stone Temple Pilots’ Purple album; and so much more.

One more thing: We also caught up with Rival Sons in California as they prepared to release new album Darkfighter – pre-orders are available now – and to mark the occasion we've put together an exclusive Classic Rock Rival Sons bundle. This comes with a bespoke cover (the magazine contents are the same), an exclusive lyric sheet, plus an autographed art card hand-signed by the whole band. Strictly limited to 250 copies, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Get the new issue of Classic Rock | Get the Rival Sons bundle

Features

Guns N’ Roses

Ahead of their imminent arrival in the UK, we take a look at the 50 greatest songs from the world’s most dangerous band.

Joe Perry

Over the past 50 years he’s been in one of the biggest bands in the world, and achieved everything he set out to do and more. The Aerosmith guitarist tells all in The Classic Rock Interview.

Rival Sons

After six albums in 15 years, and touring alongside a raft of A-listers, they reckon it’s their time to move up to the next level. And new album Darkfighter might just take them there.

Extreme

As they gear up to release their first new album in 15 years, frontman Gary Cherone and guitarist Nuno Bettencourt look back at where it all went right. And wrong.

Clem Burke & Glen Matlock

Ahead of their gig with Iggy Pop, the Blondie drummer and the former Sex Pisto talk punk… and more punk.

Stone Temple Pilots

Difficult second album? Forget it. With Purple they nailed their career peak.

Regulars

The Stories Behind The Songs: Steely Dan – Reelin’ In The Years

A track on 1972’s debut Can’t Buy A Thrill, it includes Jimmy Page’s favourite guitar solo, nailed by guest guitarist Elliott Randall in just two takes – the engineer having missed the first one.

Q&A: Ayron Jones

The guitar hotshot on Hendrix comparisons, the price and perks of fame, and wanting to “not just be a great musician”.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Demob Happy

They like to pretend it’s the 70s, they’re anti everything, and they enjoyed getting one over Amazon‘s Jeff Bezos.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton, Maebe, King Falcon, When Rivers Meet, The Dust Coda, Mammoth WVH and more.

Reviews

New albums from Foo Fighters, Rival Sons, Avenged Sevenfold, Yes, Sparks, Extreme, Neal Schon, Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton, Elegant Weapons. Reissues from Hanoi Rocks, T.Rex, Marillion, Tame Impala, Stephen Stills, Steely Dan, Trapeze, Steve Hackett, Mike Oldfield. DVDs, films and books on Little Richard, The Beatles, Goth, Grunge, NYC Punk. Live reviews of The Damned, Reef, His Lordship, Massive Wagons, The Virginmarys, Steve Hillage.

Live

We preview tours by Chris Holmes, Disturbed and Goo Goo Dolls. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Andy Powell

The Wishbone Ash guitarist/singer on the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

