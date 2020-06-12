Larkin Poe's Self Made Man: winningly gnarly and authoritive

Larkin Poe: Self Made Man deals Self Made Man Amazon Prime £11.99 View Self Made Man [VINYL] Amazon Prime £16.99 View

There’s something about Rebecca Lovell’s booming, bluesy voice that simply brooks no argument, and on Larkin Poe's fifth studio album she sounds more authoritative than ever.

Opening salvo She’s A Self Made Man may have a sardonic side to it, but there’s a non-ironic conviction underpinning it that reflects a belief in earthy roots rock values.

While Larkin Poe are worthy, though, they’re never dull – the Tyler Bryant-guesting Back Down South accompanies a loving evocation of their home region’s musical legacy with a winningly gnarly riff.

Tears Of Blue To Gold is a joyous, chunky charmer, a blend of rock’n’soul and faintly glam-stomping boogie laced with Megan Lovell’s ever-resonant lap steel.