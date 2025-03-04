Here's one I didn’t see coming. I mean, I think we all kinda hoped that it might happen, but as time ticked on it was looking increasingly unlikely… But during the making of this issue we received the news that the original line-up of Black Sabbath are going to reunite for one final hurrah – for charity, too! – on their home turf of Birmingham in the summer.

It seems the summer really is already shaping up to be a good one for rock, as this month also brought news of one further AC/DC date in the UK, this time in Scotland in July.

On to more immediate matters. This issue we sat down with Robby Krieger and John Densmore to discuss six decades of The Doors. They tell us how a shy bookworm and a jazz group became one of America’s all-time greatest (and infamous) bands.

We also go behind the scenes with the makers of Becoming Led Zeppelin, chat with Ian Anderson about Jethro Tull, tell the story of Elton’s Captain Fantastic album, hang out with Ginger Wildheart, and so much more.

Until next month…

Get the new issue of Classic Rock

Features

The Doors

Sixty years after the band opened for business, then took audiences – and themselves – on a destination-unknown thrill ride, we talk with surviving members Robby Krieger and John Densmore to find out what the key to success was.

John Sykes

We look back at the life and music of the guitarist who played with Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, Tygers Of Pan Tang and more.

Q&A: Bob Mould

The man with many hats on getting back to basics on his new album, life’s changes, LGBTQ+, addictions.

Elton John

Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy, and the end of his imperial period – and his band.

The Wildhearts

With a new album, a new Wildhearts, a new countryside home and a new head-space, Ginger’s enjoying a new lease of life.

Black Spiders

Almost 20 years into a career littered with hurdles and drawbacks, they’re back, and doing it all on their own terms.

Jethro Tull

On their new album Ian Anderson is still observing life and the world and not shying away from social or political commentary.

Led Zeppelin

As their new film takes the rock world by storm, we talk to the makers of Becoming Led Zeppelin.

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Dirt

‘Nirvana’, Stevie Nicks, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more perform at fundraiser to help California fires victims; Royal Mail issues AC/DC stamps; Sammy Hagar quits touring; Aerosmith show fails to happen; Welcome back Spiders and Avantasia; Say hello to Morganway and Bonnie Trash; Say goodbye to John Sykes, Marianne Faithfull, Sam Moore, Garth Hudson.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Twisted Sister

Its writer, frontman Dee Snider, predicted We’re Not Gonna Take It would become a “monster”. And he was right.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include The Hellacopters, Dorothy, Amplifier, Lucie Sue and more.

Reviews

New albums from Jethro Tull, The Darkness, The Wildhearts, Steven Wilson, Neil Young, Coheed And Cambria, Ricky Warwick, Leaf Hound, Killswitch Engage and more. Reissues from Bon Jovi, Rush, David Lee Roth, Yes, Fleetwood Mac, Dream Theater, The Move, Steely Dan, The Cult and more. DVDs, films and books on Led Zeppelin, The Move, Bob Dylan, Nirvana, The Kinks, Johnny Thunders and more. Live reviews of Magnum, Bad Nerves, H.e.a.t., Brothers Osborne, Soul Asylum, Trivium and more.

Buyer’s Guide: Bonnie Raitt

The soul-stirring singer and guitarist has carved her niche covering celebrated songwriters in blues, folk, R&B and rock.

Lives

We preview tours by Elkie Brooks, Graham Gouldman and Ronnie Romero. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

* Copies of the new issue of Classic Rock can be purchased online from Magazines Direct

* Classic Rock is on sale in the UK in shops such as supermarkets and newsagents.

* In North America, Classic Rock is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* An easy option is to go digital. You can subscribe digitally from just £20.99 for six months. Individual issues and subscriptions are also from the Apple Store, Zinio, Readly, Press Reader and Pocketmags.

* Save money by buying a physical subscription. UK and overseas subscriptions are available.