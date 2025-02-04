How often is it that a heavy metal band have an absolutely iconic mascot? The list isn’t all that long in terms of figures who've withstood the test of time. Of the big hitters, Motörhead had Snaggletooth, Megadeth had Vic Rattlehead, Dio had Murray. All iconic. But I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn when I say that the fella on our cover this issue is probably the biggest and baddest of them all. I’m talking about Iron Maiden’s Eddie, of course.

This issue we’re celebrating 50 monstrous years of Iron Maiden with an exclusive Eddie cover and exclusive interviews with Steve, Bruce, Adrian, Dave, Janick and Nicko. It really has been quite the journey. And, as you’ll find out, it’s far from over yet.

Until next month…

Get the new issue of Classic Rock

Features

Iron Maiden At 50

With the band celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, all the members tell us about the music and career of the longest-running and arguably greatest heavy metal band of them all.

Larkin Poe

Taking care of business in all aspects of their career, Rebecca and Megan Lovell really are sisters doing it for themselves.

Gillan

Outside Deep Purple he led two of his own bands. He looks back at Gillan, and how internal friction tore that group apart.

Manic Street Preachers

Moving to a new studio, and with band members taking on new roles, with their new album they continue to innovate and experiment.

Thin Lizzy

With the release of Thin Lizzy’s new Acoustic Sessions, with Phil Lynott’s 70s-era vocals, guitarist Eric Bell and producer Richard Whittaker tell us about grass-addled sessions, unfinished business and why this project definitely isn’t AI.

The Pogues

While they might have looked like a chaotically ramshackle and dysfunctional unit in the mid-80s, in reality they were a resolutely determined hard-working band.

King Crimson

On its 50th anniversary, King Crimson alumni discuss the continued allure of an album that has reduced some adults to tears: Red.

The new edition of Classic Rock comes with with an official 50th Anniversary Iron Maiden laptop sticker and two giant Iron Maiden posters. (Image credit: Future)

For more exclusive Scott Gorham artwork, make sure you check out his website at scottgorhamworld.com, where prints, premium posters and T-shirts are available.

Regulars

The Dirt

Tony Iommi and Glenn Hughes appear on a new Robbie Williams track; fans slate “bloody awful” Rory Gallagher statue. Welcome back Thundermother and The Lumineers. Say hello to Last Train and The New Roses. Say goodbye to Johnnie Walker, Jon Camp, Richard Perry, Alex Dmochowski.

The Stories Behind The Songs: The Knack

The LA band’s stuttering rocker with the dirty m-m-mind, about someone who – for co-writer Doug Fieger – was “love at fist sight”, was one of the biggest hits of 1979.

Q&A: Ricky Warwick

The Almighty frontman on his new solo album, digging northern soul, his good work ethic and quitting drinking.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Shaman’s Harvest

They’ve come through life-changing adversity. They know how to party. And they're finally making it to the UK.

Reviews: New albums from Thin Lizzy, Larkin Poe, Dream Theater, Hawkwind, Iggy Pop, Black Eyed Sons, Thundermother, G3, Night Flight Orchestra, Hellacopters and more. Reissues from Gillan, Sharks, Bill Nelson, Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe, The Creation, The Fall and more. DVDs, films and books on Kate Bush, Sparks, Phil Lynott, Bob Dylan, Rolling Stones and more. Live reviews of Paul McCartney, The Damned, Massive Waggons, Myles Kennedy/Devin Townsend, Idles, Southern River Band.

Buyer’s Guide: Brian Fallon

With The Gaslight Anthem and solo he’s made some marvellous records, but industry pressures extracted a heavy toll.

Lives

We preview tours by Uriah Heep, Papa Roach and Romeo’s Daughter. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Mikko Von Hertzen

The Von Hertzen Brothers frontman picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

