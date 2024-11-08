Eddie Van Halen. Truly a man who changed the way we think of guitar playing. And yet, back in 1984, it was a song driven by an iconic keyboard riff that would go on to become Van Halen’s biggest single. It also had a fantastic EVH solo as well, so that helped… I’m talking about Jump, of course, taken from Van Halen’s 1984 album. And in its fortieth anniversary year, it’s that record we’re revisiting with a deep dive this month, including an exclusive extract from drummer Alex Van Halen’s new book Brothers.

We also chat to Sir Brian May as he looks back at the very early days of Queen; revisit the Rolling Stones’ It’s Only Rock’N’Roll (But I Like It) album as it reaches its 50th birthday; we hang out with Opeth and the Von Hertzen Brothers (not at the same time, mind) as they prepare to unleash new albums on the world; chat with Joan Armatrading and so much more. Until next month…

Features

Van Halen's 1984

We investigate the full story surrounding the creation of VH’s legendary career peak and Alex Van Halen offers personal insight with an exclusive extract from his new autobiography.

The Rolling Stones

It’s Only Rock’N’Roll (But I Like It) and the Stones in 1974: how Ronnie made his mark as the new boy and brought his genial ramshackle brilliance with him.

Opeth

With new concept album The Last Will & Testament imminent, Opeth talk about hanging out with ABBA and much more.

George Murray

The man who brought the funk to Bowie by playing bass on Station To Station, the Berlin albums trilogy and on the road as part of Bowie’s D.A.M. Trio seventies rhythm section.

Queen

Some stunning previously unseen photos are included in the Queen I boxset landmark release. Sir Brian May talks us through the life and times of the band’s early years.

The Von Hertzen Brothers

Leaving prog epics behind, the Finnish lads have grown their sound to reflect their lives and outlook.

Regulars

The Dirt

Fantastic news that Thunder’s Danny Bowes is back and on the road to recovery; Pink Floyd cash out; Arnel Piñeda keeps his deposit; Thin Lizzy unplug. Welcome Back Gary Marx and Fantastic Negrito. Say hello to Sacri Monti and Crossbone Skully. Say goodbye to Kris Kristofferson; Robin Guy; JD Souther; Tito Jackson; Matt Long; Freddie Salem; Nick Gravenites.

The Stories Behind The Song: Meat Loaf

I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) was the power ballad to end all power ballads, and 30 years later people still ponder what the ‘it’ is that the singer wouldn’t do.

Q&A: Joan Armatrading

The singer-songwriter on her new album, inspirations, being a ‘band’, what her key was about, meeting Nelson Mandela and more.

Ever Met Lemmy?

He’s heard Lemmy’s unreleased solo album, had dinner with Chris Holmes, told Paul McCartney to get a round in, and been told gangster Reggie Kray wanted to have a word with him. He is Dogs D’Amour frontman Tyla J Pallas, and these are some of his stories.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Rosalie Cunningham, The Sheepdogs, KOYO, The Darkness, The Retrograde, Amyl & The Sniffers, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Robert Jon & The Wreck, Starbenders, and more.

Reviews

New albums from Fantastic Negrito, Beth Hart, Austin Gold, Def Leppard, The Cure, Joan Armatrading, Atreyu, Eric Clapton, Neal Morse, The Virginmarys, Terrorvision, Tears For Fears, Paul Di’Anno, Bryan Adams and more. Reissues from Iron Maiden, Mötley Crüe, Motörhead, Hawkwind, Talking Heads and more. DVDs, films and books on Van Halen, Ian Dury, Thunderclap Newman, Paul McCartney, Carter USM, Bruce Springsteen, Manic Street Preachers and more. Live reviews of Fish, Rock In Rio, David Gilmour, The Courteeners, Terrorvision, Boys Wonder, Monster Magnet, Terry Reid, and more.

Lives

We preview tours by Sepultura, Balaam And The Angel and Cherie Currie. Plus gig listings of who’s playing this month.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Michael Monroe

Ex-Hanoi Rocks frontman, now solo Michael Monroe picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

