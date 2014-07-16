Classic Rock 200 is here!

After months of planning, the 200th issue of Classic Rock finally hits the shelves today.

This special 244-page anniversary edition features brand new interviews with 200 of the biggest rock stars on the planet, from Jimmy Page, Slash and Black Sabbath to Billy Gibbons, Steven Tyler, Kiss’ Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, and Nick Mason of Pink Floyd. They came, they saw, they talked – about everything, from dinosaurs to drugs, sport to survival, rock’n’roll to religion…

If that wasn’t enough, then issue comes with a free 12-track CD titled The Soundtrack Of Our Life, featuring the bands and the songs that shaped the first 200 issues – from such icons as Slash, Alice Cooper, Dio and Journey to the new generation as represented by Joe Bonamassa, Black Stone Cherry and Porcupine Tree.

You won’t be able to miss the issue on your newsagents’ shelves – it’s the one with the shiny gold-and-white cover and a spine that’s fatter than a whale omlette.

And what exactly is in this 244 page monster? Try this for starters…

Heroes & Villains: Ever wondered who Black Sabbath really worship? Or who Steve Harley would send into Room 101? Wonder no longer.

**Art: **Are you a world-famous rock star with a huge art collection but can’t wield a paintbrush? Your name must be Lars Ulrich.

**Religion: **Dear Father, who art in heaven, please forgive Steven Tyler and Dave Brock their sins. Even if it might take a while…

**Drugs: **Dave Wyndorf, Ginger Baker, Steve Lukather, Chrissie Hynde, Mike Portnoy – they’re all on drugs. So to speak.

**Technology: **Little known fact: ELP keyboard wizard Keith Emerson can barely even switch on his own iPhone.

**Money: **They say it makes the world go round. It does if you’re Duff McKagan, Joe Elliott or the bloke who did War Of The Worlds.

**Fame: **Status Quo on stalkers, Vince Neil on getting the best tables, and why Nick Mason is happy just if someone recognises him.

**Singers: **Steve Vai, Taylor Hawkins and Rich Robinson on that incurable medical condition: Lead Singer’s Disease.

**Politics: **Watch your back, David Cameron – Rick Wakeman, Fish and one of Steel Panther want your job…

**Death & Mortality: **Who’s afraid of the Grim Reaper? Not Joe Bonamassa or ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke. Devin Townsend, on the other hand, is shitting it.

**Crime & Punishment: **Sadly we haven’t interviewed Fyodor Dostoyevsky. But Ted Nugent and Wayne Kramer are the next best thing.

**Pastimes: **Did you know that Slash could go on Mastermind with Dinosaurs as his specialist subject? You do now.

**Rock’N’Roll: **It’s the foundation on which everything is built. Just ask Jimmy Page, Billy Gibbons and Hank Marvin.

**Environment: **Richie Sambora: saving the world, one riff at a time. Steve Hillage gets in on the action too.

Marriage: Love and marriage. Go together like a horse and carriage, apparently. So say Mick Jones, Zakk Wylde and Robert Fripp.

**Survival: **‘It’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock’n’roll,’ Bon Scott sang. Luckily, Paul Rodgers, David Coverdale and Jack Bruce are on hand with some tips on how to stay there.

**Sport: **Glenn Hughes, Richard Thompson, Wayne Hussey, Eddie Vedder… they shoot! They score!

**Sex: **What do Kid Rock, Lemmy and Jim Dandy have in common? They’re all up for a bit of how’s-yer-father.

**Inspiration: **Bruce Springsteen, Joan Jett, Buddy Guy, Bruce Dickinson and Steve Harris on how, why and when lightning strikes.

**Guitarists: **Fleet-fingered geniuses, or frustrated frontmen? Beth Hart, Graham Bonnett and the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach reveal all.

**Fighting & Violence: **In the red corner: Johnny Van Zant. In the blue corner: Iggy Pop. Cowering in between: the Manic Street Preachers.

**Family: **You can pick your friends, but you can’t pick your family. Geddy Lee, Anthony Kiedis, John Lydon and Rudolf and Michael Schenker would most definitely agree.

**Partying: **Cracking open the beer with Sammy Hagar. Waking up the next morning with Rob Halford.

**School: **“We don’t need no education!” say Billy Idol, the Hawkins Brothers and half of Genesis. “Yes you do, you fools,” say we.

**Legacy: **Keith Richards, Stanley and Simmons, Tom Petty and John Mellencamp ask: “Why are we here?” Don’t we all?

What’s on your free CD

The 200 Greatest Songs Of Our Lifetime: the soundtrack of the first 200 issues of Classic Rock, including tracks by Journey, Black Stone Cherry, Slash With Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Alice Cooper, Porcupine Tree, Stone Temple Pilots, Joe Bonamassa and more…

The Dirt

Metallica conquer Glastonbury; The Who announce their golden anniversary tour; Classic Rock’s signature beer, Strange Brew, is unveiled; AC/DC rumoured to be returning to the studio; it’s goodbye to Doc Neeson and Rick Mayall…

Reviews

New albums from Judas Priest, Manic Street Preachers, Yes, Tesla, Royal Southern Brotherhood, Blues Pills… Reissues from Bon Jovi, Buzzcocks, Gentle Giant, ZZ Top, Hawkwind, Krokus… DVDs, films and books on Syd Barrett, Walter Trout, New York proto-punk scene, Peter Gabriel… Live reviews of Download, Eagles, Thunder, Pearl Jam, Winger…

Lives previews

Gig previews from Kansas, The Dictators NYC and The Jayhawks, plus gig listings – who’s playing where.

