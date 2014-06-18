Classic Rock 199 featuring Rival Sons: new issue on sale today

This month's cover features a stunning Ross Halfin portrait of Rival Sons' Jay Buchanan and Scott Holiday. Inside, we reveal how the band might just be the ones to save rock'n'roll's future from being overshadowed by its past.

Also in this issue:

The Rolling Stones: In 1969 they took their rock’n’roll circus to America, inventing the modern mega-tour and leaving carnage in their wake. Travel into their heart of darkness, with the people who were there…

Judas Priest: Heavy metal pioneers? Tongue-in-cheek survivors? High-camp motorcycle enthusiasts? As the band gear up for their 17th album, it turns out the truth is funnier, stranger and darker…

**Chrissie Hynde: **Outspoken activist, punk pin-up and leader of one of the great British bands of the late 70s, her rep has made grown men quake. But now she’s showing off her Swede side.

**Mastodon: **The big beasts of city-flattening, conceptually inclined, head-spinning prog metal have just had their toughest year yet. Thankfully they’ve come out of it with a monster of an album.

**Extreme: **At the start of the nineties they were the Boston upstarts-turned-housewives favourites – until it all went wrong. Twenty years on, they’re about to get the funk out once more.

**Soundgarden: **Grunge‘s founding fathers watched the bands they inspired shoot past them. But with their mighty fourth album, Superunknown, they would help define the 1990s.

**Spirit: **Buddies of Hendrix, praised by Led Zeppelin, catalysed by mercurial guitarist Randy California, they weathered an exciting, turbulent musical journey – ultimately one lost to drugs and death.

**Lionize: **Not only do Lionize have the Clutch seal of approval, they’ve also got the funky-sci-fi-reggae-rock sound to go with it.

**On your free CD: **Rival Sons – The Story So Far: Guitarist Scott Holiday introduces our Rivals ‘Best Of’, including Open My Eyes, Pressure And Time, Jordan, Wild Animal Company Man and more…

BONUS, 24-PAGE IRON MAIDEN SUPPLEMENT: From the East End to the World, the ultimate guide to the world’s biggest heavy metal band.

The new issue can be found in good newsagents from today. For those who prefer to make their purchases online, the new issue and subscriptions can be purchased from My Favourite Magazines, who also have special offers available for US and Canadian readers. The iPad edition is also available.