Cinema dates announced for unseen Neil Young documentary Harvest Time

Neil Young: Harvest Time, a previously unreleased documentary about Neil Young's 1972 album Harvest, is to be screened at cinemas worldwide on December 1, with select encore showings on December 4.

The "fan piece" documentary was filmed between January and September 1971, and is being released to mark the 50th anniversary of Harvest's release. It features footage shot during recording in Northern California and Nashville, as well as during Young's visit to The UK, where he worked with the London Symphony Orchestra on A Man Needs A Maid and There’s A World.

"This is a big album for me," says Young. "50 years ago. I was 24, maybe 23 and this album made a big difference in my life. I played with some great friends and it's really cool that that this album has lasted so long. I had a great time and now when I listen to it, I think I was really just lucky to be there.

"I hope you enjoy this story, which is Harvest Time, and which talks about everything that happened. And now people all around the world can see it at the movies."

Fans can sign up to receive screening and ticketing details at the Neil Young Harvest Time website (opens in new tab).

Last month Young announced that a 50th Anniversary Edition of Harvest will be released on December 2. The package, available in vinyl and CD editions, will include the original album, three studio outtakes on CD/7” vinyl, an unreleased live 1971 BBC solo performance on CD/LP and DVD. Also included is a hardbound book and fold-out poster, while there's also a lithograph print unique to the vinyl set. Full tracklist below.

Neil Young: Harvest (50th Anniversary Edition)

Original Album

1. Out on the Weekend

2. Harvest

3. A Man Needs a Maid

4. Heart of Gold

5. Are You Ready for the Country?

6. Old Man

7. There’s a World

8. Alabama

9. The Needle and the Damage Done

10. Words (Between the Lines of Age)

Live At The BBC

11. Out on the Weekend (Live)

12. Old Man (Intro) (Live)

13. Old Man (Live)

14. Journey Through the Past (Intro) (Live)

15. Journey Through the Past (Live)

16. Heart of Gold (Intro) (Live)

17. Heart of Gold (Live)

18. Don’t Let It Bring You Down (Intro) (Live)

19. Don’t Let It Bring You Down (Live)

20. A Man Needs a Maid (Intro) (Live)

21. A Man Needs a Maid (Live)

22. Love in Mind (Intro) (Live)

23. Love in Mind (Live)

24. Dance Dance Dance (Live)

Outtakes EP

25. Bad Fog of Loneliness (Outtake)|

26. Journey Through the Past (Outtake)

27. Dance Dance Dance (Outtake)