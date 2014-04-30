Christian takes aim at Testament

Departed Testament bass player Greg Christian has taken a swipe at his former colleagues and says there are no 'bros' in the band.

In a message posted on his personal Facebook page, Christian thanks fans for their birthday wishes as he celebrates turning 48. He also says he is still in shock over his departure from the band and vows to make a return to music.

He says: “Lately, it’s been all too easy to forget how many people’s lives I’ve actually touched. The last five months or so have been some of the most difficult of my 48 years on this earth and seeing this support really helps. Thank you.

“I’m still kind of in shock by how everything went down with Testament. And all I’ll really say about that is — there are no ‘bros’ in Testament. The catch phrase coined by the Chief himself is every one man for himself, and it’s taken to a sickening extreme with zero humanity. C’est la vie.

“But I’m not done playing music yet. Far from it. But every day’s a struggle. And on top of it all, I have to deal with a few haters, people I barely know, going out of their way to derail me in any way they can.”

Testament announced Christian was leaving the band in January, to be replaced by Steve DiGiorgio, who played on the band’s 1999 album The Gathering and 2001’s Strike Still Deadly.

The band’s singer Chuck Billy said of Christian’s departure: “I think that the last tour he just wasn’t getting along, and he just decided that that was going to be the last tour with us, so we just kind of said, ‘Well, okay. I guess we’ll have to maybe look for what’s coming up in the future’.”