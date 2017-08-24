Chris Cornell family want fan messages for website

The family of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell have asked fans to send their messages of love and support to his website, so they can be shared to a wider audience.

He was found dead in a Detroit hotel room in May, aged 52, and was later confirmed to have committed suicide.

Now his widow Vicky has thanked followers for their condolences, and wants to make sure they’re preserved for others to see too.

She says via Twitter: “Since my husband’s tragic passing, fans from all over the world have come together to share their feeling about what Chris and music meant to them, leaving thousands of messages of love.

“You have opened your hearts to me and our children, and we are grateful for your sympathy, love and support in bringing us solace and helping us heal.”

The collection of memories and tributes already includes some from Vicky and daughters Lily and Toni. The submission form is open now.

The Cornell family recently announced plans for a memorial statue to be placed in Chris’s home town of Seattle, along with the creation of a music therapy programme. Vicky said it was her way of keeping a promise made by her husband to help children in need.

