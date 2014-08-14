Children Of Bodom + Lacuna Coil on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we are joined by two of Europe's finest metal bands – Children Of Bodom and Lacuna Coil.

We’ll be chatting to Bodom’s Alexi Laiho about Mozart being the first official rock star and Lacuna Coil’s Andrea Ferro and Cristina Scabbia talk classic Italian horror movies. What more do you want?

Well we’re also playing the best from In Flames, Purson, Annihilator, Kylesa, Black Light Burns, Behemoth, Goblin and Kylesa.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.