Children Of Bodom album almost done

Children Of Bodom have confirmed work on their upcoming ninth album is almost complete.

They began recording the follow-up to 2013’s Halo Of Blood in April. Now frontman Alexi Laiho and keyboardist Janne Wirman say the as-yet-untitled record won’t be too far away.

Laiho says: “We have been recording for the last two months and we’re finally almost done. We’re doing the gang shouts right now and I think the album’s going to kick fucking ass.”

Wirman adds: “It’s going to rock and we’re going through the final process of mixing.”

Laiho said he was planning to write “angry shit” for the album after their US tour with Machine Head was cancelled last year.

The band have lined up a string of European and Russian dates this summer, kicking off at the Sweden Rock festival on June 4.