Chicago Open Air announces first headliner

Chicago Open Air have announced Rammstein as the first headliner of what is going to be a mammoth weekend of music, beer and gourmet food.

This will be Rammstein’s only US show of 2016 and their first show in Chicago since 2012. Basically, if you’re a fan of the firebreathing German industrial metallers you need to be at this festival. In recent years, Rammstein have been elevated to festival headliner status in the States and their live show is amongst one of the greatest on the planet. Look!

The remaining two headliners will be announced on February 16, alongside more bands on the line-up and Chicago Open Air’s craft beer and Gourmet Man Food menu.

Chicago Open Air takes place from July 15-17 at Toyota Park, Bridgeview, Illinois – just outside Chicago. Head over to the official website for more information and to purchase tickets.

Elsewhere in the United States, in Colombus Ohio to be exact, Rock On The Range has announced three new bands – Deftones, The Shrine and Adam Watt.

“Rock On The Range has always been a show we enjoy playing,” says Deftones’ Chino Moreno. “To be a part of the 10th year is particularly exciting for us, especially with a new album in tow.”

The ROTR Rolling Rock Comedy Tent has also expanded this year, with Jay Mohr, Big Jay Oakerson, Nate Bargatze, Craig Gass, Bethany Dwyer, and Madison Malloy all heading to the MAPFRE Stadium.

Rock On The Range takes place from May 20-22 at the MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Head to www.rockontherange.com for more information.