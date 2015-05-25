Chevelle fan dies after fall at Chicago gig

A man died after falling from an overhead walkway onto protruding metal rods at a Chevelle concert.

Kyle Kirchhoff, 24, was at the band’s show in Chicago, USA, on Friday night when the accident took place. According to the Chicago Tribune, Kirchhoff died at the scene at around 10.20pm.

The Tribune reports that Kirchhoff was with two friends at the Aragon Ballroom’s second-floor balcony when they wandered through a door and found their way to a catwalk where they were able to watch the show.

After a while, his friends noticed Kirchhoff wasn’t with them and they found his body below. He had fallen around eight feet onto two metal rods which wounded his chest.

The show was stopped and he was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10.54pm.

On their Facebook page, Chevelle say: “To our fans, as you may or may not have heard, an extremely unfortunate event occurred at our show in Chicago Friday night.

“We were asked by police to stop our set so that the authorities could tend to an injured fan. Once the severity of the accident was determined, the authorities cleared out the venue to give them time to investigate.

“We want to thank our Chicago fans for their respect of the authorities and for understanding that these decisions made by the authorities were out of our control.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chevelle fan Kyle Kirchhoff and at this time we ask that you all keep Kyle and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Matt Foster, head football coach at DuPage Community College where Kirchhoff coached young players, says: “He was an incredible guy. The kids loved him. He was a quiet kid, but he had tremendous values. That’s what really stuck out with me. If he was your friend, he was your friend for good.”