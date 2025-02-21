Chester Thompson teams up with Neal Morse in new group Cosmic Cathedral. Listen to their first new music here...

Former Genesis, Frank Zappa and Weather Report drummer Chester Thompson has teamed up with Neal Morse (Transatlantic, Flying Colors) to form a brand new outfit, Cosmic Cathedral, who will release their debut album, Deep Water, through InsideOut Music on April 25.

“I am super excited for people to hear this album," exclaims Thompson. "There was great communication between all the players. One of my favorite projects I’ve ever been a part of!”

Joining the pair are guitarist and vocalist Phil Keaggy (Glass Harp) and bassist Byron House, who featured on Morse's 2003 solo album Testimony. The band have shared their first new music, Introduction and Launch Out, Pt. One, the opening section to the 38-minute-long Deep Water Suite. Morse describes the band's sound as “prog meets yacht rock meets The Beatles” with an definite jazz fusion influence.

"These guys are real groovers: even if they're playing proggy stuff, it has more of a Steely Dan feel to it, but when Phil and I start singing it sounds like The Beatles! In Deep Water, the New Revelation section is based on a jam that turned into something that could have been on a Sting album! So there’s a lot of variety here."

“The album is a musical feast- full of creative imagination and heartfelt lyrics," adds Keaggy. "In my opinion, this recording is one of the highlights of my musical career!"

Deep Water will be available as a limited CD Digipak, gatefold 2LP and as a digital album. Yiu can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Deep Water.

Cosmic Cathedral – Deep Water Suite: Launch Out, Pt. One (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Cosmic Cathedral: Deep Water

1. The Heart Of Life

2. Time To Fly

3. I Won't Make It

4. Walking In Daylight

5. Deep Water Suite I: Introduction

6. Deep Water Suite II: Launch Out, Pt. One

7. Deep Water Suite III: Fires Of The Sunrise

8. Deep Water Suite IV: Storm Surface

9. Deep Water Suite V: Nightmare In Paradise

10. Deep Water Suite VI: Launch Out, Pt. Two

11. Deep Water Suite VII: New Revelation

12. Deep Water Suite VIII: Launch Out, Pt. Three

13. Deep Water Suite IX: The Door To Heaven