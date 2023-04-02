Chester Bennington’s son Tyler responds to "bullshit" online conspiracy theories about his father’s death: "Get a life"

Chester Bennington's son Tyler has shut down "bullshit" online conspiracy theories around his late father's death, telling his followers on TikTok, "These are just veiled attempts to sensationalise and make what really is a tragedy a big story."

The 17-year-old has been using the platform to advocate for mental health and raise awareness of depression. Last month, on what would have been his father's 47-birthday birthday, the teenager posted a photo of the late Linkin Park vocalist, and wrote, "I'm going to post more often but please don't follow me expecting Linkin Park content. I'm on this app to have fun and advocate for mental health", adding the hashtags 'fuck depression', make Chester proud, 'mentalhealthmatters' and 'suicide prevention awareness.

One TikTok user, however, responded to the post writing "your dad didn’t kill himself!! I think you know that though! your dad was a hero to many people. he was doing good in this world and they didn’t like [it]."

Addressing the comment in a follow-up TikTok post, Tyler Bennington replied, "This is the bullshit that I will not be dealing with on my page. This person is getting blocked. I’m a child - this is inappropriate to post or comment on my posts or on anybody’s posts, for that matter.

"There’s no evidence to this; there’s no evidence to any of these theories that have been made," he continued. "These are just veiled attempts to sensationalise and make what really is a tragedy a big story to tell people, so, get a life, man. Thanks."

"I will not tolerate this kind of behavior about me, my family, or any fan on my page. It pains me to know that there are still people in the world who listen to this attention seeking slander.

"This is the only video i will post like this, for any other comments like this, I reserve the right to mock and ridicule you back before blocking you. Thank you to everyone who has left supportive and kind comments. You are truly kind people."