Chelsea Grin stream Never, Forever

Chelsea Grin have released a stream of their track Never, Forever.
The song features on their upcoming album Self Inflicted, which is out on July 1 after they signed a deal with Rise Records in 2015. They previously issued a stream of Skin Deep.
Chelsea Grin said: “We’re very excited to join the Rise Records family. We are fired up to bring our most aggressive release to date.
“With this new partnership, we feel a new level of excitement and plan on giving our fans the Chelsea Grin record they need to hear.”
Self Inflicted is available for pre-order.
The band are currently on the Vans Warped Tour in support of the album, which is the follow-up to 2014’s Ashes To Ashes.
Chelsea Grin Self Inflicted tracklist
- Welcome Back
- Four Horsemen
- Love Song
- Clickbait
- Skin Deep
- Scratching And Screaming
- Strung Out
- Broken Bonds
- Life Sentence
- Never, Forever
- Say Goodbye
Vans Warped Tour 2016
Jun 30: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA
Jul 01: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL
Jul 02: Orlando Tinker Field, FL
Jul 03: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL
Jul 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
Jul 06: Virginia Beach Veterans United Amphitheatre, VA
Jul 07: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY
Jul 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Jul 09: Wantagh Nikkon At Jones Beach, NY
Jul 10: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT
Jul 11: Scranton The Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA
Jul 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Jul 14: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY
Jul 15: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD
Jul 17: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Jul 19: Noblesville Klpsch Music Center, IN
Jul 20: Akron Blossom Music Center, OH
Jul 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Jul 22: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI
Jul 23: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL
Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN
Jul 26: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI
Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Jul 28: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS
Jul 30: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT
Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center Arena Lot, CO
Aug 01: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM
Aug 02: Scottsdale Salt River Fields, AZ
Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA
Aug 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Aug 07: Pomona Fairplex, CA
Aug 09: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV
Aug 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID
Aug 12: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA
Aug 13: Portland Expo Center, OR