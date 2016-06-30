Chelsea Grin stream Never, Forever

Chelsea Grin have released a stream of their track Never, Forever.

The song features on their upcoming album Self Inflicted, which is out on July 1 after they signed a deal with Rise Records in 2015. They previously issued a stream of Skin Deep.

Chelsea Grin said: “We’re very excited to join the Rise Records family. We are fired up to bring our most aggressive release to date.

“With this new partnership, we feel a new level of excitement and plan on giving our fans the Chelsea Grin record they need to hear.”

Self Inflicted is available for pre-order.

The band are currently on the Vans Warped Tour in support of the album, which is the follow-up to 2014’s Ashes To Ashes.

Chelsea Grin Self Inflicted tracklist

Welcome Back Four Horsemen Love Song Clickbait Skin Deep Scratching And Screaming Strung Out Broken Bonds Life Sentence Never, Forever Say Goodbye

Vans Warped Tour 2016

Jun 30: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 01: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL

Jul 02: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 03: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 06: Virginia Beach Veterans United Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 07: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 09: Wantagh Nikkon At Jones Beach, NY

Jul 10: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 11: Scranton The Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 14: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY

Jul 15: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 17: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 19: Noblesville Klpsch Music Center, IN

Jul 20: Akron Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Jul 30: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center Arena Lot, CO

Aug 01: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM

Aug 02: Scottsdale Salt River Fields, AZ

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Aug 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 07: Pomona Fairplex, CA

Aug 09: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Aug 12: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Portland Expo Center, OR

Do Chelsea Grin hate the music media?