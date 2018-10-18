Check out new trailer for The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s Electric Ladyland reissue

On November 9, Electric Ladyland by The Jimi Hendrix Experience will be reissued by Legacy Recordings.

As previously reported, it’ll arrive on 3CD/Blu-ray and 6LP/Blu-ray, with both packages featuring the original double album remastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analogue tapes.

The package will also include 20 hotel room demos and studio outtakes, along with a 5.1 surround sound mix of the album by Hendrix’s original engineer Eddie Kramer.

A new trailer has now been released which features Kramer reflecting on the 1968 classic.

In the clip, which can be watched below, Kramer talks about Jimi’s classical music influences, his love of technology, the hotel room demos and Hendrix’s sketches he drew while working on the record.

Kramer adds: “I think Electric Ladyland for Jimi and the public recognising what a genius he was, it just elevated him to the next level.

“I guess you could liken it to some of the Beatles’ greatest things they created, the stuff that the Beach Boys had done – this was a big statement for Jimi.

“It’s a far-reaching album – it’s not focused on one particular area. It’s broad.”

The deluxe edition also comes with the band’s previously unreleased performance at the Hollywood Bowl on September 14, 1968, while the Blu-ray features the documentary At Last… The Beginning: The Making Of Electric Ladyland.

The package is completed by a 48-page book containing Hendrix’s handwritten lyrics, a poem and personal instructions to the record label, along with a collection of photos from the studio which were taken by Kramer.

It’s now available for pre-order. Find details below.

Electric Ladyland Deluxe Edition tracklist

Disc 1: Electric Ladyland

1. ...And the Gods Made Love

2. Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland)

3. Crosstown Traffic

4. Voodoo Chile

5. Little Miss Strange

6. Long Hot Summer Night

7. Come On (Let the Good Times Roll)

8. Gypsy Eyes

9. Burning of the Midnight Lamp

10. Rainy Day, Dream Away

11. 1983...(A Merman I Should Turn to Be)

12. Moon, Turn the Tides...Gently Gently Away

13. Still Raining, Still Dreaming

14. House Burning Down

15. All Along The Watchtower

16. Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

Disc 2: At Last…The Beginning: The Making of Electric Ladyland: The Early Takes

1. 1983...(A Merman I Should Turn to Be)

2. Angel

3. Cherokee Mist

4. Hear My Train a Comin'

5. Voodoo Chile

6. Gypsy Eyes

7. Somewhere

8. Long Hot Summer Night

9. Long Hot Summer Night

10. Long Hot Summer Night

11. Snowballs at My Window

12. My Friend

13. At Last...The Beginning

14. Angel Caterina (1983)

15. Little Miss Strange

16. Long Hot Summer Night

17. Rainy Day Dream Away

18. Rainy Day Shuffle

19. 1983...(A Merman I Should Turn to Be)

Disc 3: Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At The Hollywood Bowl Sept. 14, 1968

1. Introduction

2. Are You Experienced?

3. Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

4. Red House

5. Foxey Lady

6. Fire

7. Hey Joe

8. Sunshine of Your Love

9. I Don't Live Today

10. Little Wing

11. Star Spangled Banner

12. Purple Haze