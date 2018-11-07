Check out lyric video for John Lennon’s 1971 protest song Gimme Some Truth

A lyric video for John Lennon’s 1971 protest song Gimme Some Truth has been released.

The ‘ultimate mix’ of the track – where Lennon vents his anger at “neurotic, psychotic, pig-headed politicians” newspaper men, hypocrites and male chauvinists – features on the recently released six-disc Imagine box set, which launched last month.

Speaking about the track at the time, Lennon said: “It was an old lick that I had around a long time but I again changed the lyrics. I like the track because it sounds good but it didn’t get much attention, so it’s a personal track that I like the sound of.

“The guitars are good and the voice sounds nice and, you know, and it says whatever it says. George Harrison does a sharp solo with his steel finger. He’s not to proud of it, but I like it.”

Imagine: The Ultimate Collection includes a total of 140 tracks, a new remastered stereo mix, raw studio recordings, outtakes, never-before-seen extras and an audio documentary that takes a look at how each song on the record evolved.

The Blu-ray also features surround sound mixes and an updated quadrasonic mix.