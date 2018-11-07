Trending

Check out lyric video for John Lennon’s 1971 protest song Gimme Some Truth

The Ultimate Mix of John Lennon’s 1971 track appears on the recently released Imagine box set

(Image: © Michael Putland - Getty)

A lyric video for John Lennon’s 1971 protest song Gimme Some Truth has been released.

The ‘ultimate mix’ of the track – where Lennon vents his anger at “neurotic, psychotic, pig-headed politicians” newspaper men, hypocrites and male chauvinists – features on the recently released six-disc Imagine box set, which launched last month.

Speaking about the track at the time, Lennon said: “It was an old lick that I had around a long time but I again changed the lyrics. I like the track because it sounds good but it didn’t get much attention, so it’s a personal track that I like the sound of. 

“The guitars are good and the voice sounds nice and, you know, and it says whatever it says. George Harrison does a sharp solo with his steel finger. He’s not to proud of it, but I like it.”

Imagine: The Ultimate Collection includes a total of 140 tracks, a new remastered stereo mix, raw studio recordings, outtakes, never-before-seen extras and an audio documentary that takes a look at how each song on the record evolved.

The Blu-ray also features surround sound mixes and an updated quadrasonic mix.

