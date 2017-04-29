Cheap Trick announce new album We're All Alright!

Cheap Trick have announced the release of a new album, We’re All Alright. Named in tribute to the band’s 1978 hit Surrender, the album is the follow-up to last year’s Bang, Zoom, Crazy… Hello, voted the 12th best album of last year by Classic Rock.

The band have also released a new song, Long Time Coming. Its riff bears more than a passing resemblance to The Kinks’ classic All Day And All Of The Night, and it features the kind of keyboard motif that underpinned so many of the band’s classic hits. “It’s our interpretation of Slade and MC5 and AC/DC and Aerosmith,” Rick Nielson tells Billboard, “but they’re not steals. It’s just, like, all the bands we like.”

“Y’know, we always write, but it’s more fun to write for a project and write for a reason,” he says. “We have a company (Big Machine Records) that believes in us and they like the work and they’re letting us make more records, which is cool. Making records is one of the ambitions we’ve always had. I don’t think the desire has ever gone away.”

We’re All Alright was co-produced by the band Julian Raymond, and will be available in Standard and Deluxe Editions. The latter including three additional bonus tracks, among them a cover of The Move’s 1968 hit Blackberry Way. Both editions are released on June 16, and can be pre-ordered at Pledgemusic.

The band head out on tour next month, with three dates scheduled for the UK in June (full dates listed below).

We’re All Alright Track Listing

You Got It Going On

Long Time Coming

Nowhere

Radio Lover

Lolita

Brand New Name On An Old Tattoo

Floating Down

She’s Alright

Listen To Me

The Rest Of My Life

Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks

11. Blackberry Way

12. Like A Fly

13. If You Still Want My Love

Cheap Trick 2017 tour dates

Mar 24: Windsor The Colosseum, ON

Mar 25: Toledo Rock The Arena, OH

Apr 28: Laughlin Edgewater Casino, NV

Apr 29: Sparks Nugget Resort Casino, NV

May 20: Fresno Big Fresno Fair, CA

Jun 23: Vitoria Gasteiz Azkena Rock Festival, Spain

Jun 25: Hinwil Rock Am Ring, Switzerland

Jun 27: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Jun 28: Manchester Academy, UK

Jun 29: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Jul 07: Peoria Riverfront, IL

Jul 11: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 13: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 14: Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, NY

Jul 15: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Jul 17: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 18: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 20: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theatre, NY

Jul 21: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 22: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Jul 25: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 26: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 28: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Jul 30: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Aug 01: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 02: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 06: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC

Aug 08: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 09: Chicago Hunthington Bank Pavilion, IL

Aug 11: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 12: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 15: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Aug 16: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 19: The Woodlands Cynthis Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 20: Del Valle Austin360 Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 23: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 24: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 26: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 29: San Diego Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 30: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Sep 01: Marysville Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 02: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 04: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 08: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 09: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 16: Deadwood Jam, SD

Sep 21: Winnipeg MTS Centre, MB

Sep 23: Saskatoon Sasktel Sports Centre, SK

Sep 26: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 28: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Oct 01: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

