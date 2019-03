Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show, we’ll be picking the best moments from the debut album of Chastain – pioneers of the infamous ‘80s Shrapnel label.

We’ll also be celebrating the latest issue of the magazine by looking at Metallica’s legacy, forged thirty-four years ago. So expect tunes from bands that inspired and informed their musical vision; Misfits, Exodus, Motörhead, Diamond Head, Ramones, Deep Purple, Black Sabbath and Faith No More.

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that the prototype driverless cars to be tested in the heart of four British cities are to be unveiled today. Ministers and engineers hope it will lead to a safer, less-congested, driverless future. It’ll be Terminator in your garden and Minority Report on the roads before you know it. Which got us thinking…

Which film set in the future do you best think sums up the way things are really going to be? Two words: Mad Max.

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.