Cecilia :: Eyes stream new album Sore Memories Always End

Check out the brand new album from Belgian post-rockers Cecilia :: Eyes for free

Cecilia :: Eyes
(Image credit: Press)

Belgian post-rock quartet Cecilia :: Eyes have streamed heir brand new album Sore Memories Always End. You can listen t their new work below.

Sore Memories Always End, the band's foruth album, was released through Dunk! Records and the band's own imprint SONIC & BLIND Records last month. But the quartet are sharing it with everyone for free.

The band describe themselves "as a band practicing a subtle mix of slow and noisy melodies. Since the release of the third album Disappearance in 2014, and a series of gigs in Belgium and abroad, the band isolated itself from the scene for a long period to write a fourth opus."

Sore Memories Always End is available on CD, LP and as a digital release.

Get Sore Memories Always End.

Cecilia :: Eyes

(Image credit: Dunk! Records)
