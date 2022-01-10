Cecilia :: Eyes stream new album Sore Memories Always End

Belgian post-rock quartet Cecilia :: Eyes have streamed heir brand new album Sore Memories Always End. You can listen t their new work below.

Sore Memories Always End, the band's foruth album, was released through Dunk! Records and the band's own imprint SONIC & BLIND Records last month. But the quartet are sharing it with everyone for free.

The band describe themselves "as a band practicing a subtle mix of slow and noisy melodies. Since the release of the third album Disappearance in 2014, and a series of gigs in Belgium and abroad, the band isolated itself from the scene for a long period to write a fourth opus."

Sore Memories Always End is available on CD, LP and as a digital release.

Get Sore Memories Always End.