Cassyette's spellbinding cover of My Chemical Romance's I'm Not Okay (I Promise) will give you goosebumps

Cassyette has revamped MCR's iconic emo anthem I'm Not Okay (I Promise) into a soaring ballad and we absolutely cannot get enough

Cassyette
Cassyette, who is set to support My Chemical Romance on their upcoming UK tour, has shared a cover of the New Jersey quintet's 2004 emo anthem I'm Not Okay (I Promise).

The fast rising star and vocal powerhouse has restyled the song, originally recorded for MCR's Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge album, into a soaring ballad for a short TikTok video.

Captioning the clip, she writes "Can’t believe that I’m gonna open for MCR next month".

Her tour alongside Gerard Way and co. kicks off on May 16 as part of the Eden Sessions in St. Austell. They'll then be heading off across the UK for a number of stadiums shows before wrapping up on May 30, their last UK show before the start of MCR's European leg.

Cassyette will perform as special guest alongside Placebo, Frank Turner and Starcrawler. 

Check out MCR's tour dates and Cassyette's cover below:

May 16: St. Austell Eden Sessions Cornwall (w/ Frank Turner)
May 17: St. Austell Eden Sessions Cornwall (w/ Lost Alone)
May 19: Milton Keynes MK Dons Stadium (w/ Placebo, Lost Alone, Aviva)
May 21: Milton Keynes MK Dons Stadium (w/ Placebo, Barns Courtney, Cassyette)
May 22: Milton Keynes MK Dons Stadium (w/ Placebo, Starcrawler, Charlotte Sands)
May 27: Warrington Victoria Park (w/ Frank Turner, Starcrawler, Crawlers)
May 28: Cardiff Sophia Gardens (w/ Starcrawler, Lost Alone and more TBA)
May 30: Glasgow OVO Hydro (w/Starcrawler)

