Cassyette's Sad Girl Summer is the ultimate f**k you anthem for getting over toxic exes

Off the back of her support slot with My Chemical Romance on their recent reunion tour, nu gen powerhouse Cassyette has dropped three new tracks; Sad Girl Summer, Dead Roses and Mayhem (acoustic), via her independent label Devil Land.

All three tracks will feature on a new project from the Essex-based artist, details of which are promised soon.

The lead single, Sad Girl Summer, is a defiant, rage-fuelled anthem that presents a black nail-varnished middle finger to toxic exes everywhere. While Dead Roses harbours much of the pain felt when you finally come face to face with the reality of a broken relationship. Mayhem (acoustic) is the stripped-down version of her song that earned Radio 1's Hottest Record In The World.

Speaking of Sad Girl Summer and Dead Roses, Cassyette says “Sad Girl Summer is about being cheated on. It’s a ‘fuck you’ song and I want people to feel empowered by it. Anyone that’s ever been cheated on will understand that hurt. It’s a proper rager in the chorus. I was so fed up at the time I wrote this, and I was so over crying over them. I wrote it over two days and on the first day I felt so depressed, and by the second day I wanted to turn the song around and reclaim the power.

“I wrote Dead Roses the day after I wrote Mayhem. I realised the relationship I was in at the time was over and wasn’t what it once was before. The line ‘we’re sleeping on dead roses’ was a metaphor for that and the thorns were the pain I felt realising we had fallen out of love”

On dropping three tracks together, Cassyette says “I absolutely love these songs, so much so that I was really torn between putting out something that’s more pop-punk like Sad Girl Summer or a real heavy track like Dead Roses…. in the end I thought, why not just give my fans both and a stripped back version of Mayhem”.

Cassyette is set to make numerous festival appearances this summer, including Download, Slam Dunk, 2000trees and more.

Listen to Sad Girl Summer, Dead Roses and Mayhem (acoustic) below: