"The perfect ‘Mother metal’ line up": Cassyette picks Witch Fever and Harpy to join her on This World F**king Sucks tour

Cassyette has announced that Manchester doom-punks Witch Fever and 'Goth Metal Mommy' Harpy will support her on her upcoming This World Fucking Sucks tour.

The rising nu-gen star describes the bill as "the perfect 'Mother metal' line-up'.

The This World Fucking Sucks tour will call at:

Apr 01: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Apr 02: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Apr 04: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Apr 05: Wolverhampton KK’s Steelmill, UK

Apr 07: Glasgow SWG3 Warehouse, UK

Apr 08: Sheffield The Leadmill, UK

Apr 10: Leicester O2 Academy2, UK

Apr 11: London Scala, UK

Apr 15: Cologne Luxor, GER

Apr 17: Hambnurg headCRASH, GER

Apr 18: Berlin Hole44, GER

Apr 18: Warsaw Niebo, POL

Apr 21: Prague Cafe V Lese, CZE

Apr 23: Budpaest Akvarium, HUN

Apr 24: Munich Feierwerk (Orangehouse), GER

Apr 26: Kofmehl Kofmehl, SWI

Apr 27: Milan Biko, ITA

Apr 29: Paris Boule Noire - Paris, FRA

May 01: Amsterdam Melkweg Up, HOL

A post shared by Cassyette (@cassyette) A photo posted by on

Cassyette's This World Fucking Sucks album is set for release on August 23 via 23 Recordings.

Speaking about her debut album, the singer says, “Since my dad’s passing, I’ve tried my best to not surrender to the darkness that comes with grief. It’s from that darkness that This World Fucking Sucks was born, and I really hope to do him proud, and that anyone that’s going through the same thing takes comfort in listening to it. We’re in this together.”